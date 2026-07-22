Backend Engineer

Remote Technology Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2026-07-22


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As a Backend Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining server-side applications and services. Your primary focus will be on building robust and scalable systems that handle data processing, storage, and retrieval efficiently. You will work closely with front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic, ensuring seamless functionality and performance.
Key responsibilities include:
• Developing and maintaining APIs and microservices to support various applications.
• Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
• Writing clean, maintainable, and efficient code while adhering to best practices and coding standards.
• Troubleshooting and debugging applications to optimize performance and reliability.
• Implementing security measures and data protection protocols to safeguard sensitive information.
• Participating in code reviews and providing constructive feedback to peers.
• Staying updated with emerging technologies and industry trends to continuously improve the backend architecture.

The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of server-side programming languages, database management, and cloud services, along with excellent problem-solving skills and a passion for delivering high-quality software solutions.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06
E-post: immigration@remote.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Remote Technology Sweden AB (org.nr 559282-0327)
103 25  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
10008788

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