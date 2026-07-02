Backend Engineer
E-commerce Recruit Nordic AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-02
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About NA-KD
We're a Scandinavian fashion house shaped by social culture, confident femininity, and contemporary style.
Born digital and community-driven, we create fashion for women who express themselves with confidence, individuality, and ease. Rooted in Scandinavian allure, our aesthetic combines clean sophistication with modern femininity, balancing elevated essentials with statement styles designed for every moment and mood.
As a social-first brand, we are built around the way fashion is discovered, shared, and experienced today. From design to content, every part of the NA-KD experience is created in conversation with our community. Through creative collaborations and partnerships with inspiring voices across fashion and digital culture, we continue to push the boundaries of design, storytelling, and visual expression, creating contemporary fashion with a timeless Scandinavian sensibility for a global community of women.
About the role
As Backend Engineer, you will be part of a small and experienced team with broad responsibility for the technical platform behind NA-KD's online business. The team works with both new functionality and continuous improvement of existing systems.
A large part of the work takes place in an established .NET environment with important commerce flows that have grown with the business. You will help maintain, improve and develop these systems, while also contributing to modern services, integrations and event-driven capabilities that support communication between different parts of the platform. While much of our business logic remains in a mature .NET monolith, we continue to evolve the surrounding architecture where it adds value.
You will work closely with developers, internal stakeholders and adjacent teams within ERP and Data Engineering. The role includes understanding needs, clarifying requirements, discussing solutions and contributing to stable, maintainable backend services.
Your work will include:
backend development in .NET/C#
working with APIs, SQL, integrations and event-driven communication
improving existing systems and codebases
contributing to technical design and architecture discussions
supporting flows connected to pricing, products, orders, payments, ERP and PIM
working with CI/CD, testing, deployment and troubleshooting when needed
collaborating with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
We believe you have
You have several years of experience in backend development and feel comfortable working in .NET/C#. You are used to complex systems, existing codebases and environments where both business understanding and technical judgment matter.
This includes:
strong experience with .NET/C#
experience with SQL and relational databases
experience building and maintaining backend services and APIs
experience from production systems where reliability and maintainability are important
ability to communicate clearly with different parts of the organization
Experience from e-commerce, retail, cloud environments or related technologies is helpful, but not a requirement. What matters most is that you bring a strong .NET/C# foundation, curiosity and the ability to work thoughtfully with both existing systems and new improvements.
Why this role is interesting
At NA-KD, technology is closely connected to the customer experience and the daily business. The systems you work with affect how products are shown, how prices are handled, how orders move through the platform and how internal systems connect.
You will join a team with strong experience, open communication and a broad technical scope. There is room to contribute with new perspectives, improve existing solutions and take part in decisions that shape how the platform develops over time.
This role will suit someone who enjoys variety, collaboration and the balance between building new things and making important existing systems better.
Working at NA-KD
We believe in the power of creativity, ambition, and bold ideas. Inspiration fuels everything we do: from shaping the future of fashion to telling stories that resonate and building an environment where people grow.
Being fast, social, and connected is more than a statement – it guides how we work, collaborate, and challenge norms together.
At NA-KD, you're encouraged to make an impact. We move quickly, explore new ways of working, and push boundaries to stay ahead. Real success comes from daring to try, learning from experience, and evolving as a team: driven by passion, curiosity, and the excitement of what's next.
Location & Application
This is a full-time position with a preferred start as soon as possible. The role is based in Gothenburg, with flexibility for candidates located elsewhere in Sweden. Occasional presence at the Gothenburg office will be required.
This recruitment is handled by E-commerce Recruit, specialists in recruitment and search within e-commerce and digital commerce. We work with a competency-based selection process where technical experience, collaboration style, business understanding and the actual requirements of the role are considered together.
For questions about the role, please contact Emil Gretland at emil@ecommercerecruit.se
. Selection is ongoing, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare E-commerce Recruit Nordic AB
(org.nr 559227-3287)
Gamlestadens fabriker (visa karta
)
415 11 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Nakdcom Oneworld AB Kontakt
Senior Rekryterare
Emil Gretland emil@ecommercerecruit.se +46733770768 Jobbnummer
9990200