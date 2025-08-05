Backend Engineer
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We are seeking a skilled and motivated Backend Engineer to design, develop, and maintain scalable backend systems and APIs.
The ideal candidate will have strong expertise in PHP, PostgreSQL, and server-side development, with a passion for building high-performance, reliable applications. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver robust backend solutions while ensuring seamless integration with frontend systems.
Tasks
- Design, develop, and maintain scalable backend systems and APIs.
- Optimize database operations and ensure efficient data storage/retrieval using PostgreSQL.
- Implement server-side logic, authentication, and security best practices.
- Work in Linux-based environments and handle basic server management tasks.
- Collaborate with frontend developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.
- Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code following industry standards.
- Troubleshoot, debug, and optimize application performance.
- Participate in code reviews and contribute to architectural decisions.
- Ensure system reliability, security, and scalability.
Qualifications
- Education: Bachelor's degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
- Experience: 3+ years of backend development experience, preferably in PHP.
- Database Expertise: Strong knowledge of PostgreSQL (schema design, queries, optimization).
- Version Control: Proficiency with Git and collaborative development workflows.
- Server Management: Experience with Linux-based environments and basic server administration.
- API Development: Hands-on experience building RESTful APIs.
- Problem-Solving: Strong analytical and debugging skills.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family.
