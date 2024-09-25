Backend Engineer
About Carla
At Carla, we believe that more people should be able to drive electric vehicles. Therefore, we have set out to build the safest, most convenient and transparent way to sell, buy, or lease an electric car. Carla was founded in 2020 in Stockholm, with strong VC backing. We are now in an exciting growth phase and are looking for like minded people. That means being driven, humble, and excited about creating outstanding customer experiences.
Recruitment need
Carla is a startup in an exciting growth phase, and we are looking for a skilled Backend Developer to contribute to the technical development and execution of commercial products and projects within our Product & Tech team. Your primary focus will be on solving complex problems with quality code together with your teammates, and ensuring our backend systems are robust, scalable, and reliable as we're in it for the long run. If you enjoy being in a startup environment, close to business problems, and are passionate about building efficient systems that drive business success, this role is for you!
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Hands-On Backend Development
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code, primarily in GoLang for our backend, but also a bonus if you enjoy occasionally stretching into our frontends written in React (TypeScript and Rescript)
Design, develop and enhance backend services and APIs that are critical to our commercial operations, including pricing, valuation, e-commerce, order management and beyond.
Debug and resolve technical issues quickly to ensure the stability and reliability of our systems
System Optimization and Improvement
Regularly evaluate and improve system performance, focusing on scalability and responsiveness
Collaborate closely with backend & frontend developers, product manager and designer in your product team to ensure seamless integration of backend services with user-facing applications
Manage technical debt by refactoring code and improving existing systems
Data Management
Work with our data models and storage in PostgreSQL and BigQuery
Ensure that data is accessible and reliable, supporting key business decisions and reporting needs
Collaboration and Problem-Solving
Work closely with cross-functional teams, including product management and frontend development, to deliver solutions that align with business needs.
Participate in code reviews, providing constructive feedback to improve code quality across the team.
Qualifications:
We believe that the ideal candidate has:
Strong experience in backend development, with a deep understanding of software architecture and at least 3-4 years of working experience
Proficient in Go
University degree in Computer Science or similar field
Proven ability to write high-quality, scalable code and troubleshoot complex problems
Experience with cloud-based architectures and knowledge of database management.
Excellent communication skills and a collaborative mindset
A plus if you have experience building and working with e-commerce systems
What is in it for you?
Most of all, this is a fantastic opportunity to work for a category-defining company, with great values, and a business model that doesn't talk about sustainability - but is based on it. Apart from that, we offer:
Joining one of Sweden's LinkedIn 2022 & 2023 Top 10 Startups
A career-defining role at an early-stage startup and an opportunity to grow and learn from knowledgeable co-workers
We're a start-up, which means we work smarter, not harder. Life-work balance still plays an important role in creating long-lasting productivity and output
A workplace that believes strength is found in diversity. We hire people regardless of background, education, experience or gender
Market competitive salary and stock option program
So, If you are looking to join a capable and collaborative team and directly impact both product quality and team effectiveness, apply today! We're fast, both in terms of recruitment and when it comes to growing our business. We have no plans on stopping anytime soon, and hopefully, this is where you come in!For this role, we are primarily looking for a candidate that is based in Stockholm looking for a hybrid remote role, but we do also welcome international applications. Ersättning
