Backend engineer
2024-04-15
Simployer / Alexis HR
Welcome to Simployer!
We've been transforming HR since 1985, blending tech and
expertise to unleash employee potential.
Exciting news: we've just acquired Alexis HR, solidifying our position as Europe's go-to for people management. Join us in shaping the future of HR tech!
Born in Sweden, Alexis has quickly become the go-to HR platform for Europe's most
dynamic start-ups and scale-ups. More than just an HR platform, Alexis is dedicated to
transforming organizations by streamlining processes and administration in a manner
that's effortless, simple, and fast. As part of the Simployer family, Alexis embodies our
commitment to unlocking extraordinary workplace and employee experiences with its
AI-powered HR and Chatbot, revolutionizing the HR industry and making us the most
cherished people platform, adored by employees everywhere.
At Simployer, we are at the forefront of our industry, thanks to our passionate technologists who excel in their craft and embody collaboration within our product teams, adhering to agile principles. With Alexis, we continue to enable our customers to unleash the full potential of their people, enhancing professional development and well-being at work. Together, Simployer and Alexis are not just in the business of technology; we're in the business of spoiling your organization, aiming to make every workplace exceptional.
About the role
Currently we are looking for our next Senior Backend Engineer to join the Alexis team.
Here you will join one of our product teams in building a world-class product that our
customers will love using. You will be using the latest and greatest technologies to
develop new features, continuously improve our product from a backend point of view,
as well as leverage advanced algorithms, AI and ML, in order to build an innovative
platform. While you would come in as a Backend Engineer there is opportunity to move
towards the Full stack with time as well as increase responsibility in certain areas of
your interest (for example AI, ML or leadership)
The tech stack for this role includes:
• Node.js, TypeScript, MongoDB
• GraphQL API, REST API
• Nest.js, Redis, RabbitMQ, Jest
• Kubernetes, GCP
What you'll be doing:
• Take lead in the development of our backend heavy features
• Maintain, extend and improve existing code in a clean and scalable way, as
well as develop new features from scratch
• Combine product focus and business perspective with user perspective for
the team projects
• Autonomously drive your work forward and take ownership of the
development together with the team
About you:
• Strong communication skills in English, both verbally and in writing
• Proficiency in Node.js, Java or C#
• Several years of work experience developing production-grade
apps with TypeScript and React/Node.js and have experience of API design,
both server-to-server and server-to-client
• Proficiency in Data Modeling
• Previous experience with GCP, AWS or another major cloud provider
• Previous experience with Unit Test
• Bonus points if you also have experience working in the Tech or SaaS
industry
To succeed in this role we believe that you are motivated to contribute to a
communicative culture that empowers cross-functional teamwork. Your strong
architectural thinking enables you to enter and understand large code bases and
provide maintenance, continuous development and scalability. We also consider it
meritable if you have previous experience with Integration testing and TDD.
What we offer At Simployer and Alexis, we are united in offering an inclusive and open-minded workplace that champions collaboration and personal growth. Our culture is built on mutual trust and respect, emphasizing development and results over control. We foster a sense of belonging and well-being, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance is vital to us.
We promise fantastic opportunities for development, recognizing and celebrating the
unique contributions of every team member. Our employees enjoy a high level of
autonomy, surrounded by ambitious and skilled colleagues who inspire and support one
another. Whether you prefer the flexibility of working from your couch at home or
engaging with your colleagues in our Stockholm office, we provide the environment to
thrive both professionally and personally.
Join our growth journey becoming the leading HR SaaS company in northern Europe!
The hiring process The hiring process is a two-way street. It's as important for you to get to know us better as it is for us to get to know you. We are building a diverse team whose skills complement and balance each other
