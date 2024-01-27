Backend Engineer
2024-01-27
What do we expect from you
Software development experience with Scala or Java
Experience of working with microservices, architecture, and patterns
Experience of working with non-relational databases
Good understanding of data structures and algorithms
Excellent communication skills in spoken and written English
What will you work on
Developing high-volume, low-latency application and coping with the challenge of working in a distributed environment.
Designing microservices and exploring new solutions and technologies together with the platform team.
Build a scalable and reliable system.
It would be great if you also have
Lightbend stack
Play framework
Google Cloud Platform
Reactive systems
Cassandra
Apache Kafka
Kubernetes
Docker
