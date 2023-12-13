Backend Engineer
Arrowhead Game Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arrowhead Game Studios AB i Stockholm
If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry under our four walls. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?
We are now looking for a Backend Engineer!
About the job
As a Backend Engineer, you will play a key role in the design, development, and optimization of our backend systems. You will work closely with a collaborative team of developers and engineers, focusing on technologies such as C#, Microsoft Orleans, ASP.NET Core, Azure, and SQL Server. If you are passionate about building scalable and efficient backend solutions, we want to hear from you.
Your responsibilities
•
Application Development: Design and develop backend solutions using C#, ASP.NET Core, and Microsoft Orleans, ensuring high performance, scalability, and maintainability.
•
Cloud Integration: Utilize Azure services to build and optimize cloud-based backend components, ensuring seamless integration with our applications.
•
Database Management: Design and implement efficient database structures using SQL Server, optimizing data storage, and retrieval for optimal system performance.
•
Microservices Architecture: Contribute to the development and maintenance of microservices, fostering modularity and scalability in our systems.
•
Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams to understand requirements, provide technical insights, and ensure the successful delivery of projects.
Requirements:
• Proven experience in backend development using C# and ASP.NET Core.
• Familiarity with Microsoft Orleans or other actor model frameworks for distributed and scalable systems.
• Strong expertise in designing and optimizing database structures, preferably with SQL Server.
• Experience with cloud technologies, particularly Azure.
• Understanding of microservices architecture and best practices.
• Not required but beneficial if you have experience with kubernetes and frontend development
Our tech stack
• NET/C#, Docker, Kubernetes/AKS, Istio, Azure, SQL Server, CosmosDB, Redis, Grafana
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible. We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical information
The studio is located in Stockholm and the position is full-time defined as 40 hours per week. The position is a long term position with 6 months initial trial employment. Remote working can be considered for the right candidate after the 6 month probation period.
If you think you have what it takes to succeed, we would love to hear from you
What we offer
Arrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 100+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Located in our newly built, custom-tailored offices on the Hammarby Kaj waterfront, we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. A thriving game dev scene, along with all types of activities are immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
We also have numerous work benefits for all our employees. You can read about them here! (https://jobs.arrowheadgamestudios.com/pages/perks-benefits) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arrowhead Game Studios AB
(org.nr 556779-6544), http://arrowheadgamestudios.com/ Arbetsplats
Arrowhead Game Studios Kontakt
Pia Hellquist pia.hellquist@arrowheadgs.com Jobbnummer
8327360