Backend Engineer - Postgres Specialist - Arthro Therapeutics AB - Datajobb i Malmö

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Arthro Therapeutics AB

Arthro Therapeutics AB / Datajobb / Malmö2020-08-26We are a team of researchers, software developers, designers and other professionals creating a digital treatment for one of the world's most common ailments: osteoarthritis. Our platform connects patients with trained physiotherapists, and gives them access to education and an individualized daily schedule of exercises. Everything we do is based on world-class science, and the effectiveness of our treatment has been validated by several peer-reviewed studies. Joint Academy fundamentally changes OA treatment by delivering an evidence-based, scalable and cost-effective online solution. On the technical side, we balance the fast pace required in a startup with continual investment in frameworks, tools and practices to keep our platform healthy in the long term.Our techOne of our current focus areas is to transition from an MVC-style backend to a database-centric architecture (aka "thick database"). The idea is to rely on advanced and time-tested database features for authorization, data transformation and transactions rather than re-creating them in complex backend systems. As a flexible but minimal interface for clients, we serve a GraphQL API through PostGraphile.What You'll DoJoin a team of dedicated and skilled software professionals building a cutting-edge e-health platformBe a source of knowledge and expertise is questions relating to PostgresMeasure and fine-tune SQL queriesConfigure Postgres databases to perform at their maximum capacityRequirementsWe are looking for someone with a deep interest in SQL databases, data modeling, query optimization and database monitoring. As a small team, we need all members to have a solid foundation in programming and server-side systems in general. As we expand our product and reach new markets, the health of our core infrastructure, data models and business logic is a key factor in letting us move fast and keep innovating. The work you do here will be crucial for everyone in the company and all the people we serve!For you, SQL is not just a half-century old tool that developers are (grudgingly) forced to learn, but one of the most delightful and advanced programming languages in wide use today. You believe that business logic belongs in the database, and you're excited about the idea of spending your work days building and fine-tuning great data modelsYou take pride in your work and believe that high quality code pays off both in the long and short termYou thrive on the exchange of ideas and criticism, and can both take and give feedback in a friendly atmosphere without prestige getting in the wayYou have strong communication skills. Along with great technical solutions, you create great documentation and written guidelinesAs for technical skills, apart from Postgres and SQL it would be great if you have some experience in one or two of the following: pl/pgSQL, Python, Ruby, JavaScript, AMQP (or other messaging middleware), shell scripting, Docker, Kubernetes, Linux system administration. If you don't, perhaps you have other strengths to bring to the table?We are open for remote work, but you have to hold a permanent Swedish work permitBenefitsYou will work with something meaningful and help to improve the life quality of our patients every dayYou will have the opportunity to work with a unique mix of people with different expertise, including leading academic scientists, medical professionals and experienced product developers30 days paid vacationPension and insurance packageFlexible working hoursWellness contribution and workout during working hoursModern office in Malmö with great views of the city, only 400 meters from Malmö central stationWe might fill the position before the last application day, so don't wait with sending in your application!2020-08-26Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-25Arthro Therapeutics ABVästergatan 2221121 Malmö5334714