Backend Engineer - Consumer Experience team
2025-01-14
About usIn 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Budbee and Instabox - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox, and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the consumer at heart.
We're fast, both in terms of parcel delivery and when it comes to growing our business. So far our journey has taken us from Sweden to the rest of Scandinavia and parts of continental Europe, but we have no plans on stopping anytime soon. As we continue to expand, the complexity of Instabee grows in parallel. With that in mind, we're now looking for you to help us on the journey ahead.
About the roleWe're looking for a Senior Backend Developer to join our mission of creating seamless delivery experiences for our consumers across all consumer facing products. You'll be developing and maintaining some of Sweden's most widely used delivery tracking services, using modern tools and technologies to create exceptional user experiences.
Your future teamThe Consumer Experience team is responsible for creating a seamless delivery experience for our consumers across all consumer facing products. We want to do everything we can to understand our consumers and adapt to new market trends. By increasing transparency and improving flexibility during the delivery journey - we aim to create the world's best delivery tracking platforms.
What We're Looking ForWe are looking for a senior engineer with at least 7+ years of work experience - If you are a skilled problem solver who loves coding and making complex things work, then this is the place for you! We value individuals who are keen to learn, and your eagerness to develop your skill set will probably be your strongest asset when joining us. Beyond that we imagine that you have the following:
At least 7 years of work experience as a Backend Engineer in a modern tech environment
Experience with Java, do you also know Node.js it's a bonus
PostgreSQLr experience
Understanding of Terraform and/or devops
Great problem-solving skills and ability to think about sustainable and long-term solutions
Experience in working with an agile development methodology
Comfortable making both technical and business decisions
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Based in Sweden (Stockholm)
Experience in owning a solution from the initial idea all the way to rolling it out.
Experience in leading a team in solving technical issues.
If this is you then we can't wait to meet you!
What you'll get
We can promise you that you will be challenged, develop your skills and have the opportunity to work with truly amazing and competent colleagues. If you like changes and want to set new processes and ways of working - this is the place for you! Of course, we have all the necessary and standard benefits in place, but in addition to this, we can also offer:
Sky-High Office: Modern and newly renovated with a 360-degree view around Stockholm. Puppy Friendly: Bring your dog to work - we've got a whole floor for our furry friends! Rooftop Fridays: Chill out at our Friday rooftop bar with the best views in town Wednesdays Tech Breakfasts: Fuel your midweek with tech talks and tasty bites. Tech Demos: Dive into the latest innovations with our regular tech showcases. Modern Tech Stack: Work with cutting-edge technology every day. Fun & Games: Ping pong, Shuffleboard, Foosball, and even a Karaoke Room for your leisure time. Flexible Hours: Hybrid setup with working hours that adapt to your lifestyle.Parental Pay for Six Months:Step away from work and provide the best careand love to your little one.A Day Off on Your Birthday:We love to celebrate, so enjoy your birthday to the fullest with a day off each year!
Diversity and inclusion is very important to us and we are committed to creating an inclusive work environment. We want to be a workplace where everyone's perspectives and opinions are valued, and we are dedicated to creating opportunities for all employees to thrive and reach their full potential.
This recruitment process consists of background checks via Verifiera as a review of previous public criminal records. The result is public information that is handled confidentially. This is mandatory for all recruitment processes at Instabee (Instabox/Budbee) in Sweden.
