Backend Engineer - Banking as a Service
2023-09-18
Do you want to be part of building the next generation of financial services? We are looking for a Backend Engineer to join our Product Engineering department building our Banking as a Service Platform!
As experts in software development, our team possesses deep knowledge and expertise in building robust solutions. Our tech stack is fully on GCP and Kubernetes, and we harness the power of Java 17 and Springboot to build our services.
We are actively seeking skilled Backend Engineers who can swiftly acquire and adjust to emerging technologies within a dynamic work environment, showing an appetite for continuous growth.
About the teams
Customer Lifecycle Management
In the CLM domain we are currently adding to our Customer Relationship Management team. CRM is a cross functional team consisting of frontend engineers, backend engineers, UX, and product. We work closely with the other product teams to ensure our customers get an overall great experience of our products and services!
Accounts & Payments
In the A&P domain, we are building the next generation of Accounts and Payments products. You'll be working in one of three teams with curious people, just as yourself, developing products and services related to cards, accounts and payments. Prepare to be airdropped in a landscape of helpful people that love to share, exchange ideas and make each other succeed!
In all our teams we believe that curiosity helps us build deeper connections to our team members as well as to our products and the problems we are trying to solve. We are strong believers in collaboration, active engagement and acknowledging the potential for failure as a pathway to progress.
What you will do
Developing and maintaining a scalable distributed platform for financial services
Work in a long-lived autonomous team with a clear product/service portfolio
Full life cycle management for the product/service portfolio
Constantly evaluate emerging technologies and services to stay relevant in our offering
Drive innovation through technology and work with our product people to improve our platform
Who you are
We are looking for someone with strong interpersonal skills and that understands the importance of being supportive and cooperative in a team environment.
Key ingredients to succeed in this role
Experience working with distributed systems in a cloud environment
Worked with high volume transactions in a regulated environment
Experience from Java, Spring Boot framework or other DI frameworks and NoSQL
What we offer
This is an exciting opportunity to be part of the journey! You will be part of building great services and outstanding products and at the same time develop yourself as a professional.
We offer a unique and dynamic work environment that combines the stability of an established organization with the innovation and opportunities of a start-up venture. Thrive alongside exceptional colleagues in a warm, fun, and challenging atmosphere, while enjoying a great benefits package from our collective bargaining agreement within the SEB Group.
Application
