Backend Development Team Lead - Team Inflight Ancillaries
Etraveli Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-10-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etraveli Group AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
About Etraveli Group
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights and TUI.Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2300 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India and Poland.
In alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are currently on the lookout for a Team Lead for Team Inflight Ancillaries in Gothenburg.
The Inflight Ancillaries Team is a core part of Etraveli Group's booking platform, focusing on enhancing the customer journey by developing features directly connected to the airplane. This includes critical functions like seat selection, meal preferences, and other unique booking features and after-sale support automations. You will join a dynamic, collaborative environment dedicated to solving complex daily challenges in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment. This team is central to improving both user experience and operational efficiency for millions of travelers every day.
About the Role
As the Team Lead for Inflight Ancillaries, you will be the primary technical and collaborative driver for the team. This role is a combination of hands-on senior development (Java-focused) and team facilitation. You will guide the team through technical challenges, ensure high code quality, and maintain alignment with product goals. You will contribute to the growth and mentorship of your team members while remaining actively involved in the code.
Your Responsibilities Will Include:
Technical Leadership: Serve as the technical expert, guiding the team in designing and implementing features for our core back-end system, which handles millions of requests per day.
Hands-on Development: Write and test your own code, including robust unit tests, contributing directly to new booking features and after-sale support automations.
Process Management: Lead the team's agile ceremonies (daily stand-ups, weekly retro/planning sessions) and accurately estimate subsequent sprints.
Quality Assurance: Be the champion for code quality, ensuring strict adherence to best practices, standards, and guidelines across the team.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Strategically partner with Product Owners, software developers in other domains, and various stakeholders to implement new features and enhancements.
Mentorship & Development: Foster a culture of continuous learning and knowledge sharing, actively mentoring team members and conducting effective code reviews.
Communication & Documentation: Document and clearly communicate technical solutions and completed work with your team.
Our Stack
You will be working primarily with Java technologies and our event-driven architecture, utilizing: MySQL, MemSQL, Artemis, Kafka, as well as Atlassian's agile tools, Git, Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, Linux, Mac OS, and IntelliJ.
Requirements
Technical and Foundational Requirements
Education: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
Core Development: Proven experience as a Senior Java Developer, with a strong grasp of the Java ecosystem, including the Spring Framework.
Architecture: Expertise in designing and implementing RESTful web services and API development.
Code Quality: Deep understanding of code review processes, design patterns, and best practices necessary to maintain scalable, core back-end systems.
Industry Insight (Plus): Experience with integration technologies and protocols, including GDSs, LCCs, and NDC, is a significant advantage.
Leadership and Soft Skill Requirements
Problem Solving: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to both work independently and lead a group toward a technical solution.
Communication & Mentorship: Excellent communication skills to interact effectively with team members and non-technical stakeholders, coupled with a genuine interest in mentoring and elevating junior developers.
Agile Leadership: Proven ability to drive agile processes (Scrum/Kanban) and help the team maintain focus and deliver weekly releases.
Domain Interest: Understanding of the travel industry and a keen interest in keeping up with industry trends.
Benefits
Brand New office in the City - We are located in Merkurhuset in central Gothenburg, just a stone's throw away from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Conferences - We believe in personal development and continuous education. We continuously organize internal trainings and workshops so that we can learn from each other.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Hackaton and Dev week - We believe in fostering creativity and testing new things.
To kick the day off just right, we serve breakfast at the office every morning.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
Welcome to Etraveli Group.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etraveli Group AB
(org.nr 556584-4684)
411 21 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9557597