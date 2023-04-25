Backend developer to CtrlPrint
CtrlPrint is an international, fast growing SaaS company building the market leading collaboration platform for corporate reporting projects. Our headquarters is located in Stockholm, we have local offices in London and Helsinki and support customers globally. We are an inclusive, respectful and inspired company where everyone plays a key part to our success. We are sincere and transparent and always are willing to learn and develop to stay competitive, and are a successful company on a strong profitable growth trajectory.
We are seeking a skilled Backend Developer with a Go stack background to join our team. The ideal candidate should have a sound understanding of web development, be comfortable working with APIs, have a good knowledge of databases (PostgreSQL) and proficiency in the Go language.
YOU WILL
In this role you will be the expert person and have a great responsibility to make sure our product meets the future. You will be part of a squad and work together in a team and be absolutely contributing to how we should build our code and propose features to develop. As this is a communicative role, we would like to see that you feel comfortable discussing and explaining different solutions and have an interest in sharing to, and supporting others in the team.
To succeed in this role we see that you:
• Have great knowledge on creating, maintain, and debug secure, well-structured code that follows best practices
• Developed web applications and APIs
• Develop test cases and perform unit and integration testing
• Troubleshoot and debug applications
• Work closely with other engineers, designers and product managers
• You have good knowledge of data modelling.
YOU ARE
An experienced and motivated professional that considers yourself as a Team Collaborator. The ideal candidate should have the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams, have good problem solving skills, and possess strong communication skills. The job duties include working closely with team members to ensure projects are completed on time, identifying potential issues, devising effective solutions, and sharing information with other team members in order to make informed decisions. The successful candidate must also have excellent organizational skills and the ability to meet tight deadlines.
BENEFITS
• A chance to join a successful, rapidly growing company
• A great and friendly working environment
• Competitive salary
• Flexible working hours
• Opportunity to develop your skills and career
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant markus.hanna@nexergroup.com
, or call +46 73 (0) 031 15 81 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
CtrlPrint AS AN EMPLOYER
CtrlPrint, founded in 2001, is a Swedish company. Today we have offices in Stockholm, Helsinki, and London from where we support customers all over the world. However, as we grow we are planning to expand our footprint. The next stop is Sydney, Australia. We are an inclusive and respectful company where everyone plays a key part in our success. We are sincere and always willing to learn and develop to stay competitive. Ersättning
