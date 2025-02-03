Backend Developer to an exciting FinTech Scale-up!
2025-02-03
About the Company
Our client is a leading provider of expense management solutions, empowering businesses across Europe. With over 30,000 corporate entities relying on their technology, they are revolutionizing financial processes and eliminating inefficiencies. Now, they are looking to strengthen their development team with a skilled Backend Developer.
What You'll Do Develop and maintain robust APIs that support both internal and external clients.
Take ownership of backend development within an agile team, ensuring high performance and scalability.
Collaborate closely with front-end developers, product managers, and stakeholders to build seamless solutions.
Stay ahead of industry trends by identifying and implementing best practices in backend development.
Contribute to innovation by brainstorming new features and enhancements that elevate the user experience.
What We're Looking For
Must-Haves:
Minimum 3 years of experience in backend development, preferably with Java or similar languages.
Strong understanding of software development processes and design patterns.
Proficiency in relational databases (e.g., MySQL, MariaDB) and experience writing efficient queries.
Experience with Git-based version control and API development using tools like Postman.
A problem-solving mindset and the ability to work both independently and within a team.
Strong communication skills and a keen eye for detail.
Nice-to-Have Skills:
Experience with Grails, Docker/Kubernetes, GitLab, Python, Kafka, Jira, Ubuntu, or Angular/Typescript.
A degree in a relevant field.
A passion for new technologies and a drive to continuously improve.
Why Join This Company?
Work with cutting-edge tech in a fast-growing industry.
Collaborate with a passionate and skilled team.
Influence the future of expense management solutions.
Application Details Start Date: ASAP
Work Extent: Full-time
Location: Stockholm
