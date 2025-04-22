Backend Developer (Node.js)
2025-04-22
Dedicated to powering entrepreneurs, Qred is a profitable, fast-growing fintech scale-up bank. In just 10 years, we've grown from a startup to hitting 1 billion SEK in annual revenue supporting over 50,000 entrepreneurs and helping create 10,000+ jobs every year. We combine smart tech with real-world experience to make funding simple, fast, and fair for entrepreneurs who need it most. With strong backing, a flat organization, and bold growth plans, we're now looking for a Backend Developer to join us and shape the future of small business owners. About the role
As a Backend Developer working primarily with Node.js, you'll be part of our Core Business team, who is responsible for maintaining several core systems related to communications, funding and compliance. We have big plans for the future, where going live in new markets and attracting more customers is dependent on our operations running smoothly and flawlessly. As a backend developer in our Core Business team, you will play a key role in ensuring that our backend systems are fast, stable and scalable.
Key responsibilities
Teamwork and collaboration: Work closely with the team's developers, Tech Lead and Product Manager to find the best solutions and ensure we meet our goals.
Test your own code: Take responsibility for the quality of your work by creating and running tests to ensure stability and functionality.
Drive innovation: With a DevOps mindset, improve our workflows and contribute to the optimization of operations and delivery.
Promote security and performance: Ensure our systems are secure and perform at their best, even as our user base grows.
Requirements
Experience: 2-5 years of experience in backend development with Node.js and familiarity with modern workflows such as DevOps and Continuous Delivery.
Relevant backend skills: A strong understanding of RESTful APIs and micro-service architecture.
Cloud expertise: Experience working with cloud platforms. We use AWS but it doesn't specifically have to be AWS experience as long as you have relevant knowledge from other cloud environments.
Testing skills: Being comfortable writing and executing tests for your own code.
Communicative and team-oriented mindset: That you like working within a team, enjoy sharing knowledge and contribute to building a strong team spirit.
Technical curiosity: That you enjoy staying up to date on new technologies and tools in backend development.
Language skills: Being comfortable using English as your working language and understanding the importance of clear communication in an international environment.
Other great experiences
Serverless: It's great if you have experience in building and maintaining serverless applications. We do have a serverless setup here and even if it's not a necessity to have worked with it before, it definitely helps.
Infrastructure as code: It'd be awesome if you have worked with infrastructure as code before or you are curious about it.
Why join us?
This is the place to be if you're looking for a place to grow. Qred is growing fast, and our Qredsters along with it. With a non-bureaucratic organization and delegated responsibilities, we make sure there's a short path from idea to action. In addition to our great culture, you get to work with the latest cutting-edge techniques offered by AWS, responsibility for the whole development chain, and last but not least a bunch of new competent colleagues to learn from!
One last thing
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Stockholm. Don't wait to send in your application, we are reviewing applications on a rolling basis. While the start date is flexible, the right candidate can join us immediately.
Qred celebrates diversity and does not discriminate based on ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability status, or any other applicable characteristics protected by law.
