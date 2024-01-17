Backend Developer .NET/C# | Medtech
As a Backend Developer at Together Tech, you will be working in exciting projects, utilizing the latest technology and turn ideas into well tested code. You will work for different clients mostly within Medtech, in assignments which can vary between some months up to 1-2 years. Based on your technical experience and career goals, we together design the plan and choice of assignments. You will amongst other things:
• Design, develop and maintain backend solutions.
• Collaborate with cross-functional, agile teams to define, design and release new features.
• Implement Test Driven Development and Continuous Delivery principles to ensure high-quality software.
• Work on bug fixing and improving application performance.
If you're looking to contribute to meaningful projects and expand your expertise, Together Tech welcomes you to explore this opportunity with us.
Experience we are looking for:
You have at least a B.Sc in IT or Computer Science and preferably 4 years or more previous work experience as a backend developer. You are an agile believer, a collaborative person and have a positive attitude. You also have experience and knowledge in the following core tech skills:
• C#, .Net Core, .Net framework, PostgreSQL and RabbitMQ
• AWS, Azure or other cloud plattforms
• Experience in optimizing Elasticsearch for efficient search and data analysis.
• Proficient in Powershell automation and SpecFlow for test case creation.
• Micro service architectur and clean code principles
• Experience working with Linux-based systems and to use Docker for creating, deploying, and running applications in containers.
• Experience in Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) is highly meritorious.
• Knowledge of cyber security is meritorious.
Together Tech for sustainability
Through technical solutions, we make a difference and deliver on our core values through a passion for people, technology and innovation. In close cooperation with our customers, we work with assignments from idea to final product and carry out assignments on site. Join us in our mission to create products and digital solutions that make a positive impact on the world!
To learn more about us, please visit our website www.togethertech.com.
(http://www.togethertech.com/)
