Backend developer in medtech
2024-02-23
Our client is a world leader in high-fidelity endovascular medical simulation solutions. Their headquarters are located in Gothenburg, and they have offices worldwide. Their solutions assist healthcare professionals in skills acquisition, continuous development, and pre-procedural planning. All solutions are, as such, meticulously developed for healthcare providers and the medical industry, covering a spectrum of interventions such as neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral procedures.
Currently, they are seeking a backend developer with knowledge in C++ for their Gothenburg office. The ideal candidate enjoys working in cross-functional teams, strives for the highest quality, and is committed to professional development. Responsibilities will include the development of existing products, testing and evaluation of various functions, as well as maintenance and development of tools and core features. As a person, you are creative with an innovative ability to solve problems, preferably with experience in game programming and/or physics simulation.
What you'll do:
• Develop new medical training procedures and features to our family of endovascular simulation solutions
• Develop core functionality in our simulation platform
• Develop internal tools to increase productivity, contribute to expanding testing automation and processes to improve quality
• Code primarily using C++ JavaScript, QML and Python
• Continuously analyze, design, develop, deploy and document new technical solutions, with focus on great quality and scalability
Requirements:
• Strong skills in C++.
• Basic knowledge of GPU shaders in CG or OpenGL.
• Excellent communication skill and proficient in English, both verbally and in writing.
• Minimum B.Sc Degree in Computer Science, or equivalent field.
It's advantageous if you:
• Have knowledge of other programming languages such as Python, Java, Javascript.
• Are familiar with programming tools like Visual Studio and Eclipse.
• Have experience working in Unreal Engine.
• Are interested in, or have previous experience, in game development.
Personality:
As a person you have strong communication and documentation skills and are fluent in English, both spoken and written. You are a problem solver with a result oriented mindset. You are a team-player, with a genuine interest in medical technology and software development. You have an inherent desire and excitement to take on new challenges. Maybe you have a background as a software consultant?
Most important, we believe you are a person with a commitment and passion for driving change within the healthcare industry and in turn, be able to have impact on our company's future business. We are proud of our products, services and customers and it is important that you share these values.
