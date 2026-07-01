Backend Developer in Digital Security
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about digital security? We are looking for you!In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Analyse, design, develop, test and maintain services delivered by the team
Ensure quality, accessibility and care when designing, building and maintaining software
Work with architectural design in collaboration with architects
Participate in a feedback culture where you both review and receive feedback to improve code quality
Collaborate with the product owner, business analyst and other roles to refine and prioritise the product backlogs
Handle maintenance and operations of our active services in accordance with existing processes
Work in a value stream where Harmonize is our way of working
What is needed in this role:
3-5 years of experience with Java and Spring Boot
A good understanding of clean architecture, API design, microservices, and distributed systems
A great team player with a collaborative mindset who works well in mob/pair programming
Interest in adopting and experimenting with AI as a development tool
Able to communicate efficiently in English
A solution-oriented person with a customer-centric and business value driven mindset.
Self- sufficient and self-organized with a desire to continuously improve.
Capability to deliver in a changing and fast-moving environment.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
become part of an inclusive and high‐performing team that constantly strives to improve how we work. We are responsible for Swedbank's digital login methods, including BankID and fraud prevention in customer channels. Our mission is to ensure that every customer feels safe and confident when using Swedbank's digital channels, a responsibility that truly drives us.
Right now, we are focused on increasing efficiency, sharing our knowledge more broadly, and continuing to deliver at a consistently high level as a high‐performance team" Tove Zander, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 09.08.2026.
Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Tove Zander
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-27225-19167". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9986348