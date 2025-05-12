Backend Developer (Go)
2025-05-12
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. Our growth is made possible by the dedicated team of hundreds behind the scenes. From software developers and product managers to designers and strategists, Team UI is driven to achieve our common goal: Rethinking IT. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons - all while shaping the future of connectivity.
Join forces with us on our mission to build a better IT industry. We are currently looking for a highly skilled Backend Developer (Go) to our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
Please note that applicants must live in Sweden and hold a valid work permit at the time of application to be considered for this role.
Responsibilities:
Develop efficient, scalable, and maintainable backend services
Develop integrations with network device firmware and other applications
Integrate feature designs with larger software systems
Co-work with cloud architects, backend developers, frontend developers, designers, and other stakeholders
Requirements:
5+ years of experience with Golang is required
Experience with RDBMS and NoSQL
Experience with developing REST and MQTT API
Experience with Git/GitHub
Experience with Linux and Docker environments
Good understanding of SOLID principles
Ability to work independently within a high-talent team
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Strong sense of ownership of tasks and responsibilities
Highly proficient in English (written and spoken)
Nice to have:
Familiarity with Java development
Experience with Spring or other web framework knowledge
Knowledge of Bash and Unix
Knowledge of WebRTC and WebSockets
Good understanding of networking protocols and architectures
Experience developing AWS cloud services / DevOps
Experience with SD-WAN and/or VPN technologies
Familiarity with the Agile software development processes
Benefits
International work environment
Competitive compensation package including wellness allowance, occupational pension, medical insurance, private health insurance, life insurance and work-injury insurance
Five weeks of holiday per year
Flexible work hours and hybrid work model
Modern office space located in Epicenter (Hötorget)
Access to all the latest Ubiquiti products and prototypes for home use and tests
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559225-6860)
101 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9333886