Backend Developer? Future assignments waits for you!

Do you want to be part of a global organization? There's an automobile brand who are looking for nothing but the best developers! Please continue reading to see of this might capture your interest!
About the position
Are you a Backend Developer? Perido is proactively looking for relevant candidates who's interested in being contacted when an assignment arises. You will be a part of the Consumer Services and the Fuel & Environment team. The position will be based in Lindholmen, Gothenburg. There's a great demand for competence but please note this ad refer to upcoming assignments. When we have a match between you and a specific role - we'll let you know!
Your daily tasks
As a Backend Developer your tasks will include, but not be limited to the following:
Develop new software applications according to the development standards
Deploy, operate, and maintain the applications incl. driving continuous improvement of the same for better quality, functionality, cost effectiveness, etc.
Actively contribute to the solution design of new services
DevOps where you will be involved in designing and deploying your code in production for customers
And finally, but not the least, continuously reflect upon how the company is doing things and where they can improve
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, we believe you have a customer-oriented attitude and care about the quality of your work. You are well aware of the various challenges of application development, and you take pride in your work. Furthermore, we see that you are a team player with a positive mindset.
Is this what you are looking for?
Please send us your application in English or Swedish! We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
A university degree in software engineering, computer science or similar, combined with experience working as an Application Developer
An interest in writing algorithms and efficient code.
Experience of Java 11 and SpringBoot is vital in this role, and you will have great use of basic Linux skills and knowledge about cloud-based infrastructure.
A valid work-permit for Sweden or EU-citizen
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Meritorious
Knowledge in following techniques is a great plus: REST, JMS, PostgreSQL, Liquibase, Asynchronous programming, Docker, Git, Micro service architecture, AWS cloud services, Test automation frameworks.
Contract type and hours
We review applications on an ongoing basis and contact current candidates if necessary. Scope and access vary depending on which assignment you may be relevant for.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Fredrika Lundmark, you can reach her via fredrika.lundmark@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 33713 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and today we are 50 employees internally and over 900 consultants on assignment all over the country. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
