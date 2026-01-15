Backend Developer (AWS)
2026-01-15
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Backend Developer to help build and evolve scalable cloud-based applications. You will work in a modern engineering environment with a strong focus on code quality, automated testing, and best practices in AWS.
Job DescriptionDevelop and maintain backend services and APIs using TypeScript
Build and deploy cloud applications on AWS
Write clean, testable code and work according to TDD practices
Participate in code reviews and share knowledge within the team
Own features end-to-end, from design to deployment
RequirementsStrong professional experience with TypeScript
Hands-on experience in cloud development on AWS
Solid background in test-driven development (TDD) and automated testing
Ability to work independently and take ownership of deliverables
Strong focus on code quality, maintainability, and readability
Nice to haveExperience collaborating in teams through structured code reviews
