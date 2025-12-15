Backend Developer
About TOTEME
TOTEME is a fashion house rooted in Swedish sensibilities, modern aspirations and the notion of style. With an appreciation for women's many roles and how pieces are worn in practice, we create emblematic designs with an emphasis on materiality and shape. Representing a direct and decisive way of dressing, the collections are contextualized in curated edits, visuals and spaces. The company is rooted in values that promote the wellbeing of people, animals, and the planet.
TOTEME was founded in 2014 by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman. From the atelier in Stockholm, we create collections spanning ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, accessories and jewelry.
The Role
TOTEME is looking for a Backend Developer to join our Tech team in Stockholm full-time. In this role you will work across systems and teams to design and maintain integrations that power everything from retail operations to ecommerce and customer experiences. You will play a key role in developing and managing the backend processes that connect our third-party SaaS platforms, ensuring data and workflows flow smoothly across the business. You will report to the Head of Technology and work closely with colleagues from across the organization on both ongoing improvements and new initiatives.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain integrations in Microsoft Azure, ensuring functionality, reliability, and performance.
Deliver scalable, readable, and maintainable code in C#, .NET, PowerShell, ARM, and Bicep.
Maintain and develop CI/CD pipelines.
Maintain high-quality standards for all developed integrations and features, ensuring they perform efficiently and are bug-free.
Drive discussions on technical architecture, proposing solutions that enhance scalability, performance, and security.
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to align technical initiatives with business objectives.
Release integrations and patches seamlessly without any downtime.
Contribute to TOTEME's social and environmental sustainability strategy.
Your Profile
Solid experience with C#, .NET, and Microsoft Azure, including cloud-based development and version control (preferably Git).
Proven ability to develop and maintain integrations between SaaS systems, with skills in API development and database management.
Background in e-commerce or retail systems (ERP, PIM, CRM, or similar) is a strong advantage.
Comfortable working in an agile environment, with flexibility and a solution-oriented mindset.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
About You
A TOTEME ambassador who identifies with our culture and values.
A collaborative communicator who enjoys working cross-functionally.
Analytical and curious, with a problem-solving mindset.
Excited about building reliable and scalable technical solutions that make real business impact.
This is a full-time position based at TOTEME's headquarters in Stockholm with a start date as soon as possible.
TOTEME has teams in Stockholm, London, and New York, as well as retail spaces across Europe, North America, and Asia. As a member of our dynamic, creative, and highly collaborative team, you will take part in exciting projects and milestones, evolving within your role as you contribute to the company's growth.
TOTEME stands for inclusivity and a sense of belonging in the workplace. We welcome all applicants and recruit on the basis of skills and experience.
