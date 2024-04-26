Backend Developer
As a Team LeadDeveloper, with a heavy focus on the backend, you will be welcomed toour Core Services team, working alongside Johan, Gunnar, Niklas, Roger and Philip.At Voyado our development teams are empowered and organized according to team topologies and as such,Core Services is a platform team responsible for the development and enhancement of our application framework, keeping our platform scaleable and futureproofed as well as supporting other teams with anything related to the core of our product Engage.
Some things you'll get to do:
Represent the team in team lead forums, run sprints and retros, and enhance ways of working
Modernize our core platform and work with scaling and performance
Work across the backend stack, including infrastructure, deployment, and Azure services
Conduct regular code reviews using continuous integration and agile and lean practices
Work according to Agile principles and with development driven by company vision and OKRs.
The tech stack you will work with includes .NET/C#, SQL Server, Git, NHibernate, and multiple services in Azure.
So, who are you?If you are passionate about development and have experience in .NET, we'd love to hear from you. Join our team and build a system that can be maintained and optimized for the long term. Since we work closely in the team andthroughout the organization, we believe that you are a humble team player.
Our corporate language is English, therefore you should be fluent both in writing and speech,and Swedish is meritorious.
What's in it for you? Voyado Engagewouldn't be the powerful platform it is without the people behind it. We care about you and some examples of what we can offer you are:
Flexible working hours and an office-first, hybrid-work approach
An engaged team with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
Work-life balance - We don't have a long work-hours culture, we value results over hours worked
Empowerment within the team, meaning you have the opportunity to take a lot of responsibility and within your team shape the product
Tech summits on a regular basis and individual lab days bi-weekly to explore new technologies and engage your creativity to the max!
Joining an engaged team and colleagues with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
Some of our benefits:
A health hour each week, use it for walks, running, or working out - whatever you need to energize
30 days of vacation so that you can spend time with family and friends
5000 SEK in wellness allowance
Beneficial bike lease, including e-bikes
Your choice of phone and gadget package
About Voyado
Voyado is a fast-growing company that operates and develops data-driven SaaS platforms within Marketing Automation, CRM, Loyalty, and Product Discovery. We are the leading tool for retail and eCommerce companies that want to personalize communication and customer experiences.
If you are ready for your next adventure and want to join our team on our expansion throughout Europe and are interested in customer care, eCommerce, retail, and tech - keep reading and check out some of our customers!
Be yourselfAt Voyado, we believe in gender equality. We are proud sponsors of Womengineer as well as Tjejer Kodar! Read more about Tjejer Kodar & Voyado hereEquality is not only about gender but also about making everyone feel welcome and heard in a multicultural and diverse environment, We at Voyado strive to make everyone feel like they can bring their true self to work every day. We believe gender-equal and diverse teams have more perspectives on life and bring more different ideas to the table. that in the end lead not only to making a better working environment but also a better product.Ready to find out more?Lovely! Before one applies it can always feel like you need a better resume, more polish, or just another year of experience, but we say if you think this sounds like a place where you can shine don't hesitate to send in your resume!
