Backend Developer
2024-04-10
As a Backend Engineer at eMarketeer, you will have the opportunity to work on a modern marketing automation app with a stunning React-powered user interface. You will leverage a range of AWS services to build scalable, serverless applications as part of a collaborative, agile team that values your input and expertise.
Our technology stack includes TypeScript, React, Node.js, and a variety of AWS services such as Lambda, API-Gateway, DynamoDB, CloudFront, and RDS.
In addition to the challenging and rewarding work, we offer a unique work environment that values work-life balance. Our 6-hour workday (9:30am-4:00pm) and hybrid schedule (2-3 days in the office in Stora Frösunda, Solna) allow you to have more time to spend with your family or pursue personal interests.
eMarketeer is a well-established company with a track record of organic growth. We have served over 1500 customers in the past 20 years and are currently entering a period of expansion. We value our employees and are looking for talented individuals to join our team and help us continue to grow and succeed. If you are passionate about building innovative applications and making a real impact, we encourage you to apply.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
E-post: magnus.baudin@emarketeer.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556631-4497), https://emarketeer.com
Stora Frösunda 1 (visa karta
)
169 75 SOLNA Jobbnummer
8601744