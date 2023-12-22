Backend Developer
Kisi Incorporated Filial / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kisi Incorporated Filial i Stockholm
This is a full-time remote role open across EMEA and LATAM
Who we are
We are Kisi, a physical security technology company that accelerates a world where the right people can share physical resources at any time. Founded in 2012, Kisi operates from a headquarter in Brooklyn (USA), an office in Stockholm (Sweden), and a remote team across the globe.
What we do
We bring simple and secure physical security to people and organizations anywhere. Our award-winning hardware and compliance-certified software form the core of our physical security platform that helps businesses around the world connect and control their spaces through the cloud. With our seamless access experience and real-time data and analytics we help make spaces available to the right people at any time. But don't just take our word for it: explore our award-winning Reader Pro, which recently won the coveted GOOD DESIGN award as well as the prestigious iF Design Award. Curious about how Kisi works? Check out this short product demo.
How and why we do it
At Kisi, you will have the freedom to do your work in the way you work best. There's a flat hierarchy (work alongside our co-founders Carl, Max, and Bernie!), a strong sense of ownership, and the freedom to get creative. We also try to limit meetings as much as possible so that you can have dedicated focus time. Our mission is clear: ensure ease of facility access and remote space management, providing access systems to create a secure future where spaces are connected and accessible without boundaries.
Your role
As a Backend Developer at Kisi, you will be an essential part of our team, responsible for helping us build a highly robust and scalable public API. You'll have the opportunity to work on projects big and small, collaborate with our web, mobile, and hardware teams, and design and maintain internal frameworks and standards. Our fast-paced environment means that you'll never be bored, and you'll have the chance to work on cutting-edge technology that is solving real-world problems for hundreds of thousands of users around the world.
We move fast, plan frequently, release to production daily, and keep our meetings short. Our API is currently a Rails monolith running on Heroku & GCP, and we're documenting it with OpenAPI 3. Familiarity with this stack is a big plus!
Your responsibilities
As a Backend Developer, your primary responsibilities will include designing, building, and maintaining efficient, reusable, and reliable Ruby code. You'll be responsible for ensuring the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of our applications, identifying bottlenecks and bugs, and devising solutions to these problems. You'll also be expected to help maintain code quality, organization, and automation.
Your qualifications
To be successful in this role, you should have solid experience with Ruby and Ruby on Rails (or a similar language/framework). You should be well-versed in writing clean, modular, tested, and scalable code. You should be passionate about working on cutting-edge technology and solving real-world problems, and you should have a high level of communication and teamwork skills.
At Kisi, we value diversity and welcome applicants from all backgrounds, genders, and ethnicities.
What you can expect
Impact. It's all about making a positive impact on people's everyday lives. At Kisi, you are expected to make meaningful contributions to shape the future of physical security.
Excellence. We strive for excellence and best-in-class experiences in everything we do. We are innovative and obsessed with the details that matter.
Culture. Our culture is not a written manifest, but the result of all of us. We place great emphasis on building a company that is open, welcoming, challenging, and fun.
Ownership. We don't believe in micro-management, but we do believe in setting and getting goals. At Kisi, you will own goals, and have freedom under responsibility.
Diversity. We are American, Argentinian, Brazilian, Danish, English, Ethiopian, German, Indian, Nigerian, Swedish, and more.
Learn more about who we are, and our Values.
Your benefits
Team offsites. The Kisi Krew meets up from time to time in person in new exciting locations.
Equipment. You will be set up with all the necessary equipment needed to do your job to the best of your ability.
Vacation days. Sweden: minimum 25 days PTO. USA and Remote: minimum 20 days PTO.
Healthcare and pension. USA: health coverage, 401k. Sweden: health coverage, life insurance, pension plan. Remote: build your own package.
Grow with us. We are here to support you in your growth whether you want to become a manager, learn a new skill, or move into a new role.
Referral program. You will get $2.500 for each successful hire we make from your referrals.
What's not to like? Send in your application, free up your calendar, and let's talk!
Your process with us
Application > CV screening > Intro call > Recruitment challenge > Technical Interview > Culture Interview > Offer
After successful interviews and the job offer is signed, we will conduct a background check. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kisi Incorporated Filial
(org.nr 516412-3316), https://www.getkisi.com/
Hökens Gata 4 (visa karta
)
116 46 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8352619