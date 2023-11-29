Backend Developer
About the Position
We are now looking for an experienced Software Developer with a passion for technology to join our Digital Solutions department in Gothenburg. We are a small, but growing team consisting of a group of dedicated IT-enthusiasts, working with developing and maintaining our web based in-house tools.
The tasks are varied and includes:
Developing business-related IT systems.
Building and maintaining scalable applications.
Design and build REST API's.
Develop and improve our Cloud infrastructure.
Troubleshooting issues related to systems developed or operated by IT department and perform bug fixing.
Who are you?
Besides having several years of experience within Software Development, we believe you are a communicative person who enjoys working together with others. You also have the ability to be self-driven and take your own responsibility and can be described as analytical and solution oriented.
Additional requirements:
At least 5 years' experience in software development
Knowledge of frameworks such as Django, Flask, Laravel or such
Experience in working with APIs and implementing integrations
Fluent English language, both written and verbal
Meritorious:
Python
JavaScript
Knowledge in server management and operations
AWS, Azure or such
Docker, Jenkins
GIT
Swedish language
About Allgon
Allgon is a world-leading player in industrial radio control and we develop, manufacture and deliver solutions to customers worldwide. Our solutions often have a central and business-critical role in our customers' production and the safety of their employees.
Allgon offers challenging work in a profitable, dynamic and growing technical oriented organization. You will work in a pleasant environment and have the opportunity for career development. We are a global, but with the familiar feeling of a smaller company, where you can be seen and heard and have an opportunity to impact the projects you work on.
At Allgon, we prioritize sustainability on all levels - ecologically, socially and financially. We strive to attract passionate individuals who share our values and want to be part of our journey towards a sustainable future through what we produce and generate for our customers worldwide.
Our customers meet us through the subsidiaries Tele Radio and Åkerströms. Allgon has 400 employees in over 19 countries.
