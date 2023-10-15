Backend Developer
Primea AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-10-15
We're looking for software developers with a few years of experience to join our Gothenburg-based consultancy projects. We build compelling and complex web applications on a daily basis, utilising bleeding-edge technologies but make sure that they are proven, reliable and relevant for the problem in question. To best serve our clients and end-users, you'll delve into new concepts every day, and always be looking for new, innovative ways to solve the problems we have at hand. Curiosity, collaboration and willingness to learn will get you far, we are always humble when taking on new challenges, and at the same time eager to get going.
As a backend developer, you will be responsible and drive the development of backend services for consumer-facing applications. Besides your technical know-how, you're also a given team player who lifts the team around you. Since you've been working in a professional setting before, you will fit right into any given team you'll end up in. Common buzzwords in your universe are SQL / NoSQL, Docker, AWS, Azure, CI/CD Java, Spring, C# .NET, C++. You will of course not have to know all of them; when everything comes around, a technology is just a tool to achieve some kind of customer value. Just let us know which technology you prefer!
OUR OFFER TO YOU
Great colleagues, flexible company and fun projects
Developer conferences in and outside of Sweden
Learning opportunities during our knowledge sharing sessions
Travels all around the world. Tokyo this spring, are you in?
Highly competitive salary and benefit package
Does this sound like something for you? Would you like to join a company where your personal and professional development is in focus?
