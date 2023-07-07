Backend Developer

Beyond Tech AB / Stockholm
2023-07-07


Beyond Tech, a leading IT consulting company, is seeking an Backend Developer to join our team. As an Backend Developer at Beyond Tech, you will work with clients to identify their IT needs and provide them with solutions that help drive business success. We are looking for someone who is passionate about technology, has excellent problem-solving skills, and has the ability to work well in a team environment.
Job Description:
8 to 10 years of experience in Java and Spring boot
Design and Development experience Kafka and Maven
Deep knowledge in Java, Spring boot and Spring Framework and commonly used modules based on extensive work experience.
Having experience in elastic search, Oracle, Spring security and Swagger
Agile/Scrum experience

Key Skills Required: Java, spring boot, Spring Framework, Maven, and Kafka
Secondary Skills: Elastic search, Oracle, Spring security and Swagger
If you think you are fit, please apply. If you have any questions, please reach out to anu@beyondtech.se.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-06
E-post: anu@beyondtech.se

Beyond Tech AB (org.nr 559325-3023), https://www.beyondtech.se/
Jakobsbergsgatan 22, 11144 (visa karta)
111 44  STOCKHOLM

