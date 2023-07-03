Backend Developer
Kambi Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kambi Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced and creative software engineer? Do you have the skills and interest in implementing applications and logic that is dependent of and using complex mathematics? Then we believe that you are a perfect match for us.
As a software engineer in Kambi, you will have the opportunity to take part in cutting edge algorithmic solutions supporting our B2B Sportsbook operations.
You will join an DevOps team based in central Stockholm, where you will work closely with quantitative analysts, data science, engineering and product teams to build and refine Kambi's quantitative solutions.
Responsibilities
Develop software solutions for sports trading and machine learning
Collaborate with Data Scientists and Quants to improve existing solutions
Scaling current data engineering solutions
Keep up-to-date with latest technology trends
Skills and experience:
An academic degree in quantitative discipline (computer science, mathematics, physics, etc.) or relevant experience
Experience developing production grade software
Creative and experimental mind-set
Strong problem-solving skills with an emphasis on product development
Comfortable with cloud technology and vendors, preferably AWS
Container and serverless experience is a bonus
A drive to promote innovative algorithmic solutions and data driven decision making
Ability to work on multiple tasks and prioritize own time
Can-do attitude
Previous exposure to data engineering and interest in sports betting is meritorious.
We're working "DevOps" style with a cloud first focus, here you build it, you love it!
What's in it for you?
Opportunity to work in a successful and fast-growing company
A role within an expanding, ambitious department
Personal development support
A fun and flexible working culture
If you want to be part of a very dedicated team in central Stockholm please apply below. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kambi Sweden AB
(org.nr 556813-8589)
Hälsingegatan 38 (visa karta
)
113 43 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Ben Robbins hirin@kambi.com Jobbnummer
7936180