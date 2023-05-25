Backend Developer
Consilium Safety Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-05-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Consilium Safety Group AB i Göteborg
Consilium Safety Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of products and safety systems for the fire and gas detection, in the marine, oil & gas, transport and construction sectors. The company started in 1912 with speed logs and today we are an international company driven by innovation. With a presence in 55 countries, we offer a dynamic and international working environment where you will work closely with a team that works to achieve the overall vision of the business.
Our culture is positive and fast-paced, so it is important that you thrive in this type of environment where things change quickly. Consilium wants all employees to thrive and feel cared for and thus promote that all employees contribute in a positive way.
We are now looking for an experienced and hands on Backend Developer to join our team in Gothenburg. If you who want to work with exciting technology together with curious and helpful colleagues in a company where we offer good development opportunities, then this is the job for you.
As a Backend Developer, you will work with digital services which is today developed in Azure using Azure Functions, App Services, Stream Analytics, Azure SQL, Azure Cosmos and other services in the Azure Cloud. The code is mostly C# and Vue.js. You will report directly to the R&D manager.
Who are you?
We are looking for you who has obtained a relevant education. You are structured, organized and rigorous with the ability to take a balanced approach. There is a genuine interest in technology, a good communication ability and you like to work in an innovative environment with variation in your tasks. Furthermore, you have a proactive mindset, are a solution-oriented, analytical problem solver with the ability to contribute to a good team environment.
Experience with the following technologies is considered a plus:
Event-driven architecture, MediatR, CQRS, SQL and NoSQL databases, Entity Framework, xUnit, Azure ARM/Bicep, Pipelines, Azure KeyVault, Service Buses, Event Hubs, Stream Analytics, Google Firebase.
About us
Since the company was founded, the company's main goal has been the same - to save lives. We strive to be a Great place to grow, and we are driven forward by our core values 'One global team', 'We deliver' and 'I take responsibility - I take initiative.' Our corporate culture is characterized by warm and family atmosphere where the individual can be in focus. If this sounds like your next place to grow - connect with us!
Application & contact
Does this sound like your next challenge? Please apply for this position as soon as possible as we are reviewing applications on a continuous basis. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Consilium Safety Group AB
(org.nr 556519-2134), http://consiliumsafety.com Arbetsplats
Consilium Safety Jobbnummer
7819702