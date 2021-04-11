Backend developer - Doktorse Nordic AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Doktorse Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-11Since 2017 Doktor.se has been building a platform for digital healthcare that has now grown to be the third largest in Europe and now we are expanding even further.The goal is to move towards providing a SaaS-platform for numerous partners, so we want the backend team to focus on scaling the existing platform and modernising it to handle wider use cases from around the world.TeamCurrently Doktor.se has a tech team of around 35 people from various locations around the world, but mostly in Sweden. We have lots of non-swedish speakers, so all meetings and correspondence are in English.TechnologyOur platform is built on AWS & Kubernetes with Terraform for the infrastructure configuration. We use Postgres and Redis. Our backend services are written in Typescript/ NodeJS and Python. These use gRPC to talk to a public REST API, which is then used by native iOS and Android apps as well as a web application written in Typescript and React.What we offerYou get to work in a small and skilled team where you can really make an impact30 days paid vacationFlexible remote workingBig variety of projects and working in cross-functional teams.What we are looking forAt least two years development experience in either Typescript/ NodeJS or Python and SQLFluent in EnglishExperience working with SaaS platforms (Nice to have)Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-11Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-28Doktorse Nordic AB5683656