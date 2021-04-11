Backend developer - Doktorse Nordic AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Backend developer
Doktorse Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-11
Since 2017 Doktor.se has been building a platform for digital healthcare that has now grown to be the third largest in Europe and now we are expanding even further.
The goal is to move towards providing a SaaS-platform for numerous partners, so we want the backend team to focus on scaling the existing platform and modernising it to handle wider use cases from around the world.
Team
Currently Doktor.se has a tech team of around 35 people from various locations around the world, but mostly in Sweden. We have lots of non-swedish speakers, so all meetings and correspondence are in English.
Technology
Our platform is built on AWS & Kubernetes with Terraform for the infrastructure configuration. We use Postgres and Redis. Our backend services are written in Typescript/ NodeJS and Python. These use gRPC to talk to a public REST API, which is then used by native iOS and Android apps as well as a web application written in Typescript and React.
What we offer
You get to work in a small and skilled team where you can really make an impact
30 days paid vacation
Flexible remote working
Big variety of projects and working in cross-functional teams.
What we are looking for
At least two years development experience in either Typescript/ NodeJS or Python and SQL
Fluent in English
Experience working with SaaS platforms (Nice to have)
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-11
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-28
Företag
Doktorse Nordic AB
Jobbnummer
5683656
Sökord
Sökord