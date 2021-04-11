Backend developer - Doktorse Nordic AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Backend developer
Doktorse Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-11

Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Doktorse Nordic AB i Stockholm

Since 2017 Doktor.se has been building a platform for digital healthcare that has now grown to be the third largest in Europe and now we are expanding even further.

The goal is to move towards providing a SaaS-platform for numerous partners, so we want the backend team to focus on scaling the existing platform and modernising it to handle wider use cases from around the world.

Team

Currently Doktor.se has a tech team of around 35 people from various locations around the world, but mostly in Sweden. We have lots of non-swedish speakers, so all meetings and correspondence are in English.

Technology

Our platform is built on AWS & Kubernetes with Terraform for the infrastructure configuration. We use Postgres and Redis. Our backend services are written in Typescript/ NodeJS and Python. These use gRPC to talk to a public REST API, which is then used by native iOS and Android apps as well as a web application written in Typescript and React.

What we offer

You get to work in a small and skilled team where you can really make an impact

30 days paid vacation

Flexible remote working

Big variety of projects and working in cross-functional teams.

What we are looking for

At least two years development experience in either Typescript/ NodeJS or Python and SQL

Fluent in English

Experience working with SaaS platforms (Nice to have)

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-11

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Doktorse Nordic AB

Jobbnummer
5683656


Sökord


Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Doktorse Nordic AB:

 
Populära jobb
Barpersonal
Säljare varannan helg Circle K i Ha ...
Träarbetare/snickare sökes!
Junior Frontend Developer
Lärare i matematik och NO, åk 4-6 t ...
Snickare
Vikariat - Lärare i spanska sökes t ...
Pedagog till familjecentralen Kärna ...
Frisörlärare 50% till Yrkesgymnasie ...
Backend developer
Elektronikmontör
Nanny till härlig & glad familj på ...
Är du tekniskt kunnig och servicemi ...
Butiksbiträde
Sfi-lärare
Populära nyckelord
Reparatör
Controller
Pema
Coach
Japanska
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
iXpress AB
AppVVS AB
KDC Sweden AB
Syll & Byggtjänst Ängelholm AB
Allgreen AB
Riddar Jakob Restaurang AB
Malmö kommun
Circle K Sverige AB
Vittraskolorna AB
Helsingborgs kommun
Kontakta Vakanser.se