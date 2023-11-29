Backend Developer - Golang
About us
In 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Budbee and Instabox - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox, and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the consumer at heart.
We're fast, both in terms of parcel delivery and when it comes to growing our business. So far our journey has taken us from Sweden to the rest of Scandinavia and parts of continental Europe, but we have no plans on stopping anytime soon. As we continue to expand, the complexity of Instabee grows in parallel. With that in mind, we're now looking for Backend Developers to help us on the journey ahead.
Your future team:
You'll be part of an agile autonomous team working on extending and refining our core systems. Our teams solve a wide array of complex problems, below is one example.
Sorting - The team is responsible for all the technical products used in our terminals. The platform provides support for sorting Instabox, Budbee and Porterbuddy parcels to all of our customers across 5 countries. Our goal is to create the most efficient distribution while maintaining the high standards set by our customers.
Our teams have full ownership of their systems and development processes. You'll get to impact how we build and develop our services - and with what technology. We aim to foster highly collaborative teams and we're looking for people who enjoy learning, sharing, and working with other developers to solve new and interesting problems. You'd be joining a small team that values communication and work-life balance.
What we're looking for:
We're hiring for multiple teams and we are looking for both senior engineers or you with a couple of years of experience looking for your next move - If you are a skilled problem solver who loves coding and making complex things work, then this is the place for you! At Instabee we value individuals who are keen to learn, and your eagerness to develop your skill set will probably be your strongest asset when joining us. Beyond that we imagine that you have the following:
• Experience as a backend developer in a modern tech environment
• Working with Golang, or a willingness to learn
• Ability to think creatively to solve problems
• Good facilitation skills
• Proficient in English
• Comfortable making decisions around technical system design and architecture
• A collaborative approach to getting things done
• Experience with automated testing and code reviews
• Experience with Postgres, Redis, or MongoDB (or equivalent database technologies)
Nice-to-haves:
• Experience with event-driven architecture
• Experience with Terraform, Kubernetes, or GCP
• Experience with IoT
What you'll get
We can promise you that you will be challenged, develop your skills and have the opportunity to work with truly amazing and competent colleagues. If you like changes and want to set new processes and ways of working - this is the place for you!
Of course, we have all the necessary and standard benefits in place, but in addition to this, we can also offer:
Sky-High Office: Modern and newly renovated with a 360-degree view around Stockholm.
Puppy Friendly: Bring your dog to work - we've got a whole floor for our furry friends!
Rooftop Fridays: Chill out at our Friday rooftop bar with the best views in town
Wednesdays Tech Breakfasts: Fuel your midweek with tech talks and tasty bites.
Tech Demos: Dive into the latest innovations with our regular tech showcases.
Modern Tech Stack: Work with cutting-edge technology every day.
Fun & Games: Ping pong, Shuffleboard, Foosball, and even a Karaoke Room for your leisure time.
Flexible Hours: Hybrid setup with working hours that adapt to your lifestyle.
Diversity and inclusion are very important to us and we are committed to creating an inclusive work environment. We want to be a workplace where everyone's perspectives and opinions are valued, and we are dedicated to creating opportunities for all employees to thrive and reach their full potential.
This recruitment process consists of background checks via Verifiera as a review of previous public criminal records. The result is public information that is handled confidentially. This is mandatory for all recruitment processes at Instabee (Instabox/Budbee) in Sweden.
