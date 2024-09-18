Back-End Developer - Swapp Agency AB
2024-09-18
Swapp Agency AB, a leader in providing EOR services globally, is seeking a highly skilled Back-End Developer to join our expanding technology team. This is a full-time, permanent position with flexibility for remote work. We are looking for someone with strong technical expertise who can design, build, and maintain efficient back-end systems that drive innovation and reliability in our products.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable back-end services and APIs to support front-end applications.
• Optimize system performance and ensure high availability and reliability of services.
• Collaborate with front-end developers and other team members to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.
• Implement data storage solutions (databases, caching mechanisms) to ensure data integrity and fast processing times.
• Debug and resolve issues related to back-end functionality in a timely and effective manner.
• Ensure the security of data and application services by following best practices in security and privacy.
Qualifications:
• Education: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field is required.
• Experience: Minimum of 3 years of experience as a Back-End Developer, with a strong portfolio of successfully completed projects.
• Technical Skills:
oProficiency in programming languages such as Java, Python, Node.js, or Ruby.
oSolid experience working with SQL/NoSQL databases(e.g., PostgreSQL, MongoDB).
oExperience with RESTful APIs and web services integration.
oKnowledge of cloud services (AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud) and containerization tools like Docker or Kubernetes.
oFamiliarity with version control systems like Git.
• Problem-Solving Skills: Ability to diagnose and resolve complex technical issues quickly and effectively.
• Collaboration: Excellent communication and teamwork skills, with experience in working in an Agile environment.
• Security Awareness: Understanding of security best practices, including data protection and secure coding.
What We Offer:
• Competitive salary in SEK (Swedish Krona), commensurate with experience and qualifications.
• Flexible working arrangements, including remote work.
• Professional development opportunities and the chance to work on cutting-edge projects.
• 25 days of annual leave per year, in addition to public holidays. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
