Back Office Process Engineer
2023-05-26
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.The electrification trend within the automotive business is moving rapidly. For P&L this means that we need to prepare for ramping up the production of electrical vehicles and help Scania to become more sustainable. One major component in an electrical vehicle is the VCB cable harness.
For us within the Battery Production Unit, it is important to fully understand the manufacturing processes and to support the development and purchasing processes, it is also essential to secure incoming projects. My current employee in the back office position is now moving on internally and therefore I 'm searching for a new star for my team! I 'm looking for a flexible team player, that is dedicated to a sustainable future.
Your role
In a central role with a broad cross-functional network as R&D, the global department in ME, IT, logistics, and production, you will carry out activities for new products, product changes, quality improvements, and process changes. You will plan, lead, follow up, and manage necessary activities for PD projects. It is a unique chance to create a network in a growing business!
Together with your motivated and supporting colleagues, you will manage the PPAP combined with optimized capacity in production, to deliver a product with the right quality.
Here is the process engineer Marja take on the role:
"For me, it has been a joyful experience, improved my skills and trained me in details, and learn a new product. It is constantly new topics to take on which I think is interesting. Working in Back Office has also given me the opportunity to balance work with my private life and as a mother. "
Your profile
Scania Technician, Bachelor or Master of Science degree and minimum 1-3 years of experience from Industrial engineering or similar work experience are necessary for the role. It is essential with a good standard of spoken and written English.
For me as the manager for the group, it 's important to have a strong and flexible team. A team that is reaching out and supporting each other. A team that takes advantage of each personal skill and experience. In this position, it 's also important to have strong communication skills. Therefore in order to strengthen the team further, I 'm looking for someone that is good at communication and can contribute with experience and knowledge to the team. Further, you shall be able to work independently, have a high driving force, and also eager to learn. Experience within VCB cable harness production is meritorious but not a demand.
More information
Please contact Charlotte Ringström, charlotte.ringstrom@scania.com
, group manager for Industrial Engineering at VCB production, or Emir Mustafic, emir.mustafic@scania.com
, project leader at VCB production.
Application
Your application should contain a personal letter, a CV, and copies of your grades. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process. Selections and interviews will be held continuously during the application period. A background check might be conducted for this position. Please apply as soon as possible at scania.com/career, but at the latest the 6th of June, 2023.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
