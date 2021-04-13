Back end developer | Warehouse Management System - Boozt Fashion AB - Datajobb i Malmö

Back end developer | Warehouse Management SystemTHE OPPORTUNITYIn our warehouse hundreds of robots are pushing our products around to ensure one of the most efficient logistic setup in the industry. In this role you will design and maintain applications that are supporting and optimising warehouse functionality and distribution center management. To manage that we use modern technologies and machine learning. Since this is our own developed Warehouse Management System we are in full control of priorities and performance. Now we are expanding our capacity at the warehouse and therefore we also need to expand our team with a skilled and curious developer that has a special interest in process optimisation.In this opportunity you will be a part of a team that consists of six full stack developers. Here we believe in quality and you will therefore not have tight deadlines hanging over your shoulders. It is a friendly and diverse team with different nationalities. With agile work methods and close contact to the users in the warehouse the team do continuous improvements and features that evolve the system.WHAT YOU WILL DOBackend development in languages as PHP (Symfony framework), Golang and PythonOptimise logistic processes such as picking, returns, sorting and in-deliveryImplement distribution methods including tracking of logistic eventsOptimise performance and stability of the logistic systemsWork closely with the logistic teams in the warehouse for planning of updatesTHE PROFILEAt least 3 years experience within PHP development.Experience working with PHP frameworks, meritorious if PHP Symfony.Experience and interest for Machine learning.BS or MS degree in Computer Science or a related technical field desirable.Fluent in English since this is our corporate language (only applications in English will be considered)BOOZT PERKSGreat personal and internal career developmentA culture that incorporates our values of trust, freedom and responsibilityFlexible work environmentDriven and passionate international colleaguesYes, we really do speak English here, it is our corporate languageA generous employee discountBarista coffee, veggies and fruits for all, and Friday socialsMilestone celebrationsWellness allowance and sports activitiesOnsite masseuse and medical doctorCompetitive compensation and pension packageA LITTLE BIT ABOUT BOOZTWe are a leading, fast-growing Nordic fashion and beauty e-commerce company. You can find our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, but we also have a few physical retail stores in the Copenhagen area, a smaller development team in Aarhus, Denmark, and a fully automated warehouse in Ängelholm, Sweden. We are proud of the fact that the Boozt family of 400+ people are made up of 37 nationalities; we are strong believers that diverse teams help us build an innovative and vibrant workplace. ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Would you like to join us on our exciting journey?We are an equal opportunity employer that embraces diversity and inclusiveness!