Back End Developer and DBA Administrator
Mixx Travel AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2023-12-05
About the position
As a Backend Web Developer you will be a part of our Our Software, system software as well as windows applications, and web services.
More exactly, the team uses C# .NET for backend and Oracle, pl/sql, Ms SQL, mySQL, Mongo Administration.
Tech Stack
Apart from what already has been mentioned above, the following technologies are used in the team: C++, .net c#, Delphi, Windows Servers, Linux, Kubernates, Docker. Så ansöker du
