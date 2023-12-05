Back End Developer and DBA Administrator

Mixx Travel AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2023-12-05


Visa alla datajobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Vellinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Mixx Travel AB i Malmö

About the position
As a Backend Web Developer you will be a part of our Our Software, system software as well as windows applications, and web services.

More exactly, the team uses C# .NET for backend and Oracle, pl/sql, Ms SQL, mySQL, Mongo Administration.

Tech Stack
Apart from what already has been mentioned above, the following technologies are used in the team: C++, .net c#, Delphi, Windows Servers, Linux, Kubernates, Docker.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-24
E-post: ek@mixxtravel.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Mixx Travel AB (org.nr 556771-8621)
Hyllie Allé 13 B&A (visa karta)
215 34  MALMÖ

Jobbnummer
8307816

Prenumerera på jobb från Mixx Travel AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Mixx Travel AB: