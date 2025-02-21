Back End Developer - Trollhättan
2025-02-21
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Back-End Developer and IT Specialist, Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our next star.
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
As a key member of the customer's Digital Factory & Automation digital infrastructure development team, you will play a crucial role in transforming the customer's current facilities into a digitized factory of the future. Your duties will include building and maintaining various digital projects and products, as well as providing general IT support. The Digital Factory & Automation department is seeking highly skilled and motivated individuals to join their team and help them achieve these goals.
Key Responsibilities:
Actively contribute as a team player, taking initiative independently.
Develop and maintain web applications using contemporary frameworks and technologies.
Design, implement, and manage databases, ensuring data integrity and security.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and deliver new features.
Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code.
Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies.
Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
Requirements:
3-10 years of work experience.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
Strong knowledge of back-end technologies (e.g., Node.js, Python, Ruby, Java).
Experience with databases (e.g., MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL).
Understanding of RESTful APIs and web services.
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to conduct independent research.
Strong communication and teamwork skills.
Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).
Experience in manufacturing and production processes.
Proficiency in English.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at shivangi@vipas.se
.
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Shivangi shivangi@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9181608