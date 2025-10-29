Babysitter with French and Arabic language skills - 2 d/w
Solidum Sverige AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Solidum Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Danderyd
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Solidum Sverige AB/Barnakademin has been providing families with high-quality childcare services since 2008. We offer creative childcare in Swedish and specialize in bilingual babysitting services.
About the Position:
• The family lives in centrala Stockholm
• Has one child who is 1 years old
• Help needed 2 afternoons per week for pickups and babysitting
• Working hours: 13.30-16.30
• Flexibility to choose the days that work best for you
Who We're Looking For:
• Part-time job seekers, ideally older candidates with a passion for childcare
• Candidates who can dedicate at least two afternoon per week
• Responsible, creative individuals with strong social skills
• Candidates looking for a long-term commitment (minimum 6 months)
• Native/ Fluent French and Arabic speakers, with good English or Swedish skills
What We Offer:
• A dynamic part-time role (3-6 hours per week), with potential to work with multiple families
• Competitive starting salary starting from 140 sek per hour.
• Comprehensive written references upon completing your time with us
• Close contact and support from our central office and a great community of fellow babysitters
Commitment:
We prioritize building long-term relationships and seek candidates who are available for 6-12 months.
Apply Today!
If you feel like you're the right fit for this role, apply now in either English or Swedish. We look forward to welcoming you to the Barnakademin family! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Solidum Sverige AB
(org.nr 559007-2590), https://barnvaktistockholm.se/jobba_som_barnvakt
112 46 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Barnakademin Jobbnummer
9578806