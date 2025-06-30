B2C Growth Lead to Samsung
2025-06-30
We are now helping Samsung Nordics to find a B2C Growth Lead for an exciting full-time position based in their Stockholm office (Kista).
Help Us Create What Can't Be Done Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As B3C Growth Lead, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
Why join our team? / A message from our team!
Do you have a passion for Digital Sales? Do you strive to find solutions for unprecedented problems? Do you want to work in a dynamic, young and multicultural environment? We do.
Join our fast-paced team and Do What Can't Be Done!
What will be your key deliverables?Samsung Nordic e-commerce operation is looking forward to strengthening the team with a B2C Growth Lead.
The B2C Growth Lead will be part of the Nordic Commercial Team and will play a key role in driving awareness, conversion, and sales in Samsung.com.
As a B2C Growth Lead you will be responsible for Samsung.com sales and revenue growth, leading development projects and the daily operation for your product category.
What will be the jobs scope?* Develop Customer Value Propositions and Reasons to Buy in Samsung.com.
• Drive collaboration and communication & secure consensus among stakeholders inside and outside the D2C team.
• Own the offer strategy for your product category including pricing, campaigns, offers and range.
• Optimize the customer journey for our customers while focusing on scalability.
• Localize European and Global best practices to deliver best in class results.
• Evaluate the result of each promotion and update future plans according to the findings.
• Own the different KPIs for your product category including overview of stock, supply, aging, etc.
What do we need for this role?* 4+ years' experience of working with E-commerce Sales.
• Ability to interrogate local market plans to ensure they are best in class and deliver against both brand and commercial objectives.
• Strong project management skills and confident in working with both local and global stakeholders.
• Result-oriented mindset that challenges the status quo by implementing and creating never-done-before projects.
• Strong commercial acumen and attention to details.
• Proactive and ready to embark in new projects and tackle new challenges
• Experience in handling multiple projects at the same time, with short deadlines.
• Great communication skills and the ability to build new relationships.
• Fluency in English and ideally one Nordic language.
• Is beneficial if you have experience working in similar roles with Consumer Electronics products.
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Digitalenta AB
Digitalenta Kontakt
