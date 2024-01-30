B2B SaaS Business Developer
Adecco Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Our customer is looking for a dedicated and results oriented B2B SaaS Business Developer to strengthen our expanding team. This exciting opportunity offers a platform for you to develop your career in a dynamic and innovative environment.
Main responsibilities:
• As a key member of the team, you will be responsible for developing and implementing effective sales strategies that not only achieve but exceed their sales targets. Your ability to identify and follow up on new business opportunities in the B2B SaaS market, particularly in payments and Fintech, will be key to our success.
• You will develop a deep understanding of the companys SaaS products and effectively communicate their value proposition to potential customers, which plays a crucial role in convincing and converting.
• By leveraging existing networks and building new relationships within the e-commerce industry, you will help expand the company 's reach and influence.
• You will cultivate strong, long-term relationships with key customers and partners, acting as a trusted advisor who understands customer needs and proposes tailored solutions.
• Keep abreast of industry trends, competitive situation and market requirements to inform our business development strategies and keep us at the forefront.
• Work closely with cross-functional teams, including product development and marketing, to ensure consistency in strategy and execution and maximize our joint contribution to the success of the company.
Qualifications:
• At least 2 years of proven experience in B2B sales.
• Ideally a background in payments and/or Fintech.
• Previous experience with product companies and/or fast-growing startups is highly valued.
• Strong network within e-commerce companies is an advantage.
Additional requirements:
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Proven track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets.
• Self-motivated with a proactive and results-oriented attitude.
• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Background check is conducted in accordance with the company 's corporate policy. If you are a motivated and experienced B2B SaaS professional with a passion for driving business growth, we encourage you to apply.
Application Process
If you have issue regarding the application process please reach out to info@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding the recruitment process please reach out to fanny.sandegren@adecco.se
Key Words: Sales, Adecco, Stockholm, Saas, E-Commerce, Fintech, Adecco Professionals, B2B sales, Business Developer Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-44508". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Fanny Sandegren Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8430863