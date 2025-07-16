B2B Fraud Excellence Specialist at Ikano Bank
About the role
As the B2B Fraud Excellence Specialist at Ikano Bank, you will play a crucial role in protecting the bank and its customers from fraud. You will be the organization's subject matter expert in B2B fraud, with a key focus on the Swedish market.
Your daily work will involve both preventive actions and fraud investigations, ranging from simpler cases to more complex, high-risk matters. You will drive and implement preventive measures, ensuring consistent practices across the Nordic markets, and take ownership of regular reporting and analysis to monitor fraud trends and effectiveness of controls. You will collaborate closely with internal stakeholders in Commercial, Credit, AML & KYC as well as Collection to deliver a comprehensive fraud risk strategy with a commercial mindset. Maintaining a proactive and curious mindset, you will identify new tools and innovative methods to enhance the bank's fraud prevention and detection capabilities, improving efficiency and effectiveness.
In this role, your key responsibilities will include:
• Managing daily fraud prevention activities and fraud investigations, ranging from minor to complex cases, with a focus on the Swedish market.
• Developing and implementing new and effective controls across our Nordic markets to continuously strengthen the mitigation of fraud risks in B2B Leasing and Factoring.
• Collaborate cross-functionally and across markets to ensure a holistic approach to fraud issues.
• Providing training and guidance to colleagues and external partners on fraud-related matters.
• Participate in and represent Fraud in various internal and external forums.
• Keeping up-to-date with emerging fraud trends and threats, adapting strategies as needed to ensure the fraud risk remains within the bank's risk appetite.
The role is based in Sundbyberg, Stockholm, or Hyllie, Malmö.
Please note that the advertisement will remain open during the holiday season. The last application date is August 22. Our recruitment team will start contacting interesting candidates from mid-August.
About you
We are looking for someone with extensive experience in fraud investigations and strong analytical skills, preferably in B2B Leasing and Factoring. You have at least five years of relevant professional experience and an academic background in Business Administration, Criminology or Law.
You bring:
• Proven experience in leading initiatives across markets.
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
• Fluency in Swedish and professional proficiency in English.
We also see you as someone who:
• Is self-driven, proactive, and takes ownership.
• Thrives in dynamic environments and manages multiple priorities effectively.
• Has strong customer focus and understands the business context of fraud risks.
• Demonstrates excellent problem-solving and investigative skills.
• Communicates clearly and confidently, both verbally and in writing.
• Works collaboratively across functions and organizational boundaries.
We will place great emphasis on personal suitability, as well as your ability to work both independently and collaboratively across teams.
About Ikano Bank
Ikano Bank creates possibilities for better living by offering simple, fair, and affordable services, enabling a healthy economy for the many people and businesses. Its offer includes savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. Ikano Bank operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria, and is a part of Ingka Group. Ikano Bank's head office is located in Malmö, Sweden and the company is registered in Älmhult, Sweden where the business was once founded.
