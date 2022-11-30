B-Chaufförer för kvällspass sökes i Länna

We are looking for drivers that are able to work 5-6 hours with start at 16:00 in afternoons. You will be delivering parcels with our vans. We have deliveries 6 days a week and you can decide which days you can work.
Your dutys
• Delivery parcels with our vans in and around Brunna
What we are looking for
• Manual B Driver license • European Union (EU) driver license
Meritorious
• Driver license for at least two years • Former experience from delivery goods
Your profile
To succeed with this we think you got.
• Is responsible and has a good sense of details. • Are service minded • Can work independently • Like to communicate with people
Apply
Are you the one we looking for? Apply today!
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last application date