B-Chaufförer för kvällspass sökes i Länna

Jobandtalent People Sweden AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Huddinge
2022-11-30


We are looking for drivers that are able to work 5-6 hours with start at 16:00 in afternoons. You will be delivering parcels with our vans. We have deliveries 6 days a week and you can decide which days you can work.

Your dutys

• Delivery parcels with our vans in and around Brunna

What we are looking for

• Manual B Driver license
• European Union (EU) driver license

Meritorious

• Driver license for at least two years
• Former experience from delivery goods

Your profile

To succeed with this we think you got.

• Is responsible and has a good sense of details.
• Are service minded
• Can work independently
• Like to communicate with people

Apply

Are you the one we looking for? Apply today!

Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last application date

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Jobandtalent People Sweden AB (org.nr 556506-7591), https://www.jobandtalent.com/se/

Arbetsplats
Jobandtalent

Kontakt
Aristidh Kureta
aristidh.kureta@jobandtalent.com

Jobbnummer
7218285

