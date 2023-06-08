Azure Platform Engineer to PostNord!
Do you want to be part of creating cutting edge IaC solutions for our very mature Azure platform, as Azure Platform Engineer, at PostNord Advanced Analytics & Automation? Do you want to improve, or learn new skills within the Azure Platform? Would you like to work in an international environment in an inclusive team? Apply to the Azure Platform Engineer role!
About PostNord
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. At PostNord you will be part of a workplace with great diversity. PostNord is also a technology leader within the logistics business that continually strives to improve. We use a hybrid way of working, we work agile for real, we have great benefits and an outstanding office.
Did you know that PostNord decided 2012 to cut it 's emissions 40 % to 2020, and succeeded? This being done while at the same time having a great increase in package deliveries. The next great goal is to be carbon neutral by 2030. Read more here www.postnord.com
The Role
The Azure Platform Engineer role is a strategic one, it's our main infrastructure platform supporting the entire PostNord Group. As Azure Platform Engineer, you will mainly work with cloud-based infrastructure and services, network solutions, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions. Your primary responsibilities will include designing, implementing, and maintaining Azure-based solutions to support business requirements.
In summary, your goal is to enable easier data accessibility for the rest of PostNord, via the Azure infrastructure, to our Data Platform.
Here are your main job duties:
* Designing, deploying, and managing Azure cloud infrastructure and services such as virtual machines, virtual networks, storage accounts, and Azure AD.
* Developing and implementing automation scripts to deploy and manage Azure resources using tools such as PowerShell, ARM templates, and Azure CLI.
* Monitoring and maintaining the performance and availability of Azure infrastructure and services.
* Configuring and managing Azure security controls, such as network security groups, firewalls, and Azure AD.
* Collaborating with development teams to design and deploy Azure-based applications and services.
* Troubleshooting and resolving issues related to Azure infrastructure and services.
* Developing and implementing disaster recovery and business continuity plans for Azure-based environments.
* Staying up-to-date with the latest Azure technologies and services and evaluating their potential impact on the organization.
* Documenting design, deployment, and maintenance processes and procedures.
As Azure Platform Engineer you will be part of the multicultural English-speaking Data Platform team of 17 people. When you are accustomed to our platform you can count on mentoring junior colleagues in the team.
Who are you?
As Azure Platform Engineer you are curious to learn and evolve your skillset in accordance with the state-of-the-art Azure tools in the domain that you work in. You have realized that modern software production resembles industrial production in the sense that it requires a scalable approach to QA and deployment, and you are humble for the fact that creating and maintaining great solutions at scale is a team effort.
As Azure Platform Engineer you have:
* Experience in working with a major Cloud Platform (Azure, GCP, AWS), preferably Azure
* Strong understanding of DevOps methodologies, including CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure-as-code, and automation tools
* In-depth knowledge of Infrastructure and Network environments and tools
* Proficiency in at least one scripting language, such as PowerShell or Python
* Experience with version control systems such as Git
As Azure Platform Engineer it is Meritorious if you have:
* Relevant certifications, such as Azure Solutions Architect
* Familiarity with Agile methodologies and Scrum frameworks
* Ability to learn and adapt quickly to new technologies and tools
* Experience with monitoring and logging tools, such as Azure Monitor or ELK stack
We look forward to receive your application! We review applications on an ongoing basis, and if you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to contact recruiter johan.saginer.eriksson@se.experis.com
via mail or phone +46 72 301 48 26
For union representatives, visit: www.postnord.com/fackliga
