Azure Integration Architect - Lead, Innovate, and Grow with Epical
2025-01-17
We're redefining what a data consultancy can be and achieve
At Epical, we're not just another consultancy firm; we're on a mission to redefine what a data consultancy can be and achirve. Everything we do begins and ends with trust. For us, trust isn't just a value-it's the foundation of every successful partnership. As consultants, our role goes beyond providing advice and services. It's about taking responsibility and seizing opportunities to help create a fairer world through expertise in integration, data and analytics, applications, and digital trust.
If you're a customer-focused Azure Integration Architect who thrives on delivering high-quality integration solutions to enterprise clients across diverse industries, backed by a team of top-tier integration experts, keep reading-we'd love to meet you!
Your role as an Azure integration architect
As an Azure Integration Architect at Epical, you'll play a pivotal role in:
Consulting on integration architecture: Partner with clients to craft and implement integration and API architectures that align with their unique needs and ambitions.
Leading technical delivery: Steer your team from planning and requirement analysis through design and implementation, ensuring seamless and impactful solutions.
Presales activities: Showcase Epical's integration expertise to inspire confidence and excitement in potential clients.
Team collaboration: Lead workgroups and nurture a culture of learning and shared success within a team-based delivery model.
We're proud to deliver high-quality integration solutions on various cloud platforms, and our growth means we're tackling more complex projects in dynamic environments. Whether you prefer a technical, hands-on role, a strategic advisory focus, or a blend of both, we'll tailor your position to suit your strengths and ambitions.
Why join Epical?
At Epical, trust and collaboration are at the heart of everything we do. Here's what you can expect as part of our team:
An environment that prioritizes people: Work-life balance and flexible remote working options are part of our DNA.
Stimulating assignments: Collaborate with top-tier experts on exciting projects for enterprise clients in complex environments.
Career growth opportunities: Shape your role and grow with us as we solidify our position as the Nordics' leading integration consultancy.
Comprehensive benefits: Enjoy a competitive compensation package, leadership and technical training, certifications, and more.
A mission-driven organization: Join a company that's dedicated to building a fairer world through the responsible use of data and technology.
What you bring to the table
To thrive at Epical, you should have:
A solid track record as a senior integration developer or integration architect with expertise in Azure integration architecture.
The ability to see both the big picture and the finer details of client requirements.
Leadership skills and experience guiding technical delivery teams.
A technical background that allows you to understand development processes, even if you no longer code day-to-day.
Practical details
All roles at Epical are permanent, with the flexibility to work from home or any of our offices across Sweden (Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Västerås, Örebro, and Skövde). To qualify, you must reside in Sweden and have a valid work permit.
Ready to join something epic?
If this sounds like the opportunity you've been looking for, we'd love to hear from you. We'll be taking a well-deserved break during the festive season to recharge and gear up for an exciting new year. So, don't worry if you don't hear from us right away-we'll get back to you with updates at the start of January, refreshed and ready to connect!
About Epical
Epical is a Nordic data consultancy driven to create a world built on trust. With approximately 400 experts, we go beyond the expected in integration, data and analytics, applications, and digital trust. By responsibly leveraging cloud technologies, we strive to deliver solutions that make the world a fairer place for everyone.
