Azure developer - Ultiro AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Ultiro AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2021-04-10Ultiro is a Sweden based company that provides first-class software development. Our team is a unique mesh of passionate experienced individuals and international expertise, with experience in backend, frontend and app/mobile. Our mission is to help our customers create innovative services and solutions and grow their businesses.Job descriptionDo you want to work in an exciting, international environment in a service with a technical height? Then you should apply for the position as Azure Developer with us!You will be responsible for a set of activities including:Azure DevOpsREST/Webservice/JMS based integration developmentUnit and integration testing with JUnit and MockitoAnalysis, design, modelling, programming, test and documentationVersion handling, continuous integration, Maven based build scripts and deploymentDevOpsSpecific Competence (Required Skills/qualifications):Azure DevOpsAzure Kubernetes ServicesDevOps experienceRedisAzure B2CAzure API ManagementAzure GatewayMySql with support from Liquibase frameworkPersonal Competences:Ability to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environmentsHave good knowledge, both written and oral, in English2021-04-10Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-10Ultiro ABBirger Jarlsgatan 5811429 Stockholm5683432