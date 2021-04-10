Azure developer - Ultiro AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Azure developer
Ultiro AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-10
Ultiro is a Sweden based company that provides first-class software development. Our team is a unique mesh of passionate experienced individuals and international expertise, with experience in backend, frontend and app/mobile. Our mission is to help our customers create innovative services and solutions and grow their businesses.
Job description
Do you want to work in an exciting, international environment in a service with a technical height? Then you should apply for the position as Azure Developer with us!
You will be responsible for a set of activities including:
Azure DevOps
REST/Webservice/JMS based integration development
Unit and integration testing with JUnit and Mockito
Analysis, design, modelling, programming, test and documentation
Version handling, continuous integration, Maven based build scripts and deployment
DevOps
Specific Competence (Required Skills/qualifications):
Azure DevOps
Azure Kubernetes Services
DevOps experience
Redis
Azure B2C
Azure API Management
Azure Gateway
MySql with support from Liquibase framework
Personal Competences:
Ability to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments
Have good knowledge, both written and oral, in English
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-10
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-10
Adress
Ultiro AB
Birger Jarlsgatan 58
11429 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5683432
