Azure Data Engineer
2023-05-11
Looking for an Azure Data Engineer for supporting the existing landscape and work with the future enhancements.
It is key that you can build both technical and functional expertise to gain a solid understanding of the entire landscape as well as data and systems.
Required Competence:
Around 3 years of relevant experience in Azure Data Engineering
Experience working with Agile software development, ideally the Safe framework.
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
Excellent communication skills and experience in working in globally distributed teams.
Proficiency in English Knowledge.
Required Skillset:
• Experience with Azure data storage solutions such as Azure Cosmos DB & Azure Blob Storage is a must.
• Python & SQL scripting knowledge is an additional advantage.
• Good Technical knowledge in Azure Data Lake & Azure Data Bricks is a must.
If this sounds like you, please drop your CV to realtechconsultingsweden@gmail.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-26
E-post: realtechconsultingsweden@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Realtech Consulting Sweden AB
