Azure Clouds DevOps Engineer
Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Netonyx AB i Stockholm
We are now looking for a DevOps Engineer to join the product and platform team.
Your daily task may include:
Cloud infrastructure provisioning, cloud administration, automation, configuring security policies.
Communicating with stakeholders and help to migrate their workloads to a new Enterprise Scale environment
Collaborate with Enterprise Architect team for continuous improvements
Performing security assessment of cloud resources and taking initiatives to improve security posture
Bringing initiatives to reduce cost etc
Automating and orchestrating workloads in Azure cloud
Identify potential threats and weaknesses of existing cloud infrastructure
Required skills:
Experience with deploying cloud resources using Infra-structure as Code (IaC) e.g. Terraform, Ansible
Experience in CI/CD implementation (Azure DevOps/GitHub Actions)
Strong hands-on experience in managing Containers and Kubernetes (AKS)
Identify potential threats and weaknesses of existing cloud infrastructure and conduct regular security assessments
Experience in HashiCorp Vault or similar tools
Extensive experience in Azure cloud administration
