AWS Specialist, Cloud Operations (Hybrid in Gothenburg)
Greenbyte AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-12-22
ABOUT POWER FACTORS
Power Factors develops software that accelerates the global energy transition by empowering all renewable energy stakeholders to collaborate, automate critical workflows, and make the best decisions. Power Factors fights climate change with code.
Power Factors has incorporated its four flagship solutions Drive, Greenbyte, Unity and BluePoint to build an integrated suite of open and smart apps. These apps are purpose built for asset management, field service optimization, and performance optimization.
Power Factors' renewable energy software platform is one of the most extensive and widely deployed solutions in the market with nearly 200 GW of wind, solar, hydro, and energy storage assets managed worldwide.
Learn more at powerfactors.com.
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are seeking a professional AWS administrator to join the Power Factors Cloud Operations team to ensure the cloud infrastructure is running properly, efficiently, and securely. As a leading SaaS provider to the renewable energies industry, our applications must be secure, highly available, and scalable with our customers' growing demands.
Regarding the AWS infrastructure, Power Factors has implemented a multi-account environment based on best practices and the AWS Well-Architected framework. Within these accounts, Power Factors SaaS products are tested, deployed, and operated. These products are multitenant and employ microservices architectures using a combination of open-source technologies and cloud-specific ones.
The Cloud Operations team is responsible for the foundational resources and accounts used by the rest of Power Factors, such as VPCs, Logging Accounts, and other shared resources used across various dev teams. Development teams are expected to build and run their own SaaS products in AWS using the foundational resources controlled by Cloud Operations. As such, the Cloud Operations and development teams often work close together to ensure that AWS infrastructure is properly configured and to help devs with AWS related questions that may arise. Additionally, the Cloud Operations team also works closely with other internal teams leveraging the cloud such as Architecture, Information Security, and Implementation.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
General administration for AWS Accounts including development, staging, production, and internal ones
Maintain and create IaC using CDK and assist development teams with any IaC issues related to product-specific AWS resources
Administrate shared resources used by development teams
Assist with administration and best practices for running SQL and NoSQL databases
Assist with administration and best practices for running Kubernetes clusters in the cloud
Ensure maintenance, documentation, and access controls to the servers, applications, and tools are in accordance with our SOC certifications and Information Security policies
Ensure backup and disaster recovery of all AWS resources and work to test DR procedures at least annually
Help operate and administrate our centralized monitoring stack
Work with development teams to ensure applications are properly monitored for performance and security
Monitor system resource usage to ensure costs are minimized where applicable
Help troubleshoot problems, determine root cause, and deploy solutions for SaaS products running in AWS with our development teams
Assist Implementation teams with secure network connections to remote sites
WHAT YOU WILL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL
A successful candidate will enjoy working in a purpose-driven organization and thrives in an environment which requires creative solutions to challenging problems in a fast-changing context. The candidate must also be effective at managing multiple tasks of varying complexities, work well under pressure, and are driven by continuous learning and growth. Specifically, we are looking for someone with the following:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, software engineering or in a related field
Minimum 5 years of significant work experience with AWS - preferably AWS certified
Experience administrating a multi-account, Landing Zone AWS environment
Expertise with IaC using AWS CDK - preferably using Python
Experience with CI/CD Pipelines using GitHub Actions and AWS CodePipeline
Experience with deploying, administrating, and operating Kubernetes Clusters
Familiarity with SQL and NoSQL databases and administration
Possess and demonstrate general understanding of TCP/IP network communications and VPNs
Ability to learn, analyze, and problem solve technical issues and work with limited supervision
Experience working with development and product teams to deliver cloud infrastructure
LIFE @ POWER FACTORS
We are an agile software development company - big enough to make an impact, but small enough to move quickly and execute in a growing industry, taking advantage of rapidly evolving technologies. We are a collective of bold and ingenious talents driven by results. Our team is made up of hard-working, fun-loving people who are passionate about making the world a better place. We seek fierce and humble people to help us achieve our ambitious plan.
WHY JOIN US
A humble cause with a clear purpose -you will help us fight climate change with </code> every day at work. We aim to be environmentally conscious in all aspects of our operations.
Work with passionate experts and top-talents in your field -we are proud of our highly skilled crowd and the savviness each of us brings to the team.
Friendly and uplifting atmosphere -we believe kindness and respectfulness is core for our culture.
Flexible hours and workplace -it is the result that counts, not when or where. Our hybrid/remote work setup allows everyone to set themselves up for success and create a more sustainable work-life balance.
All the benefits you expect (and more) -besides the basic benefits (adopted to local needs and norms), you will enjoy perks such as 8h of paid volunteering per year and participation in our Corporate Bonus Program (to name a few).
WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
