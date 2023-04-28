AWS DevOps Engineer
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Key Responsibilities:
• Delivering secure tailored cloud environments and services for our mission-critical deliveries
• Focused on improving existing as well as identifying new relevant cloud services
• Contributing and driving team deliveries and supporting colleagues
• Managing cloud environments in accordance with defined security and other directives
• Troubleshoot issues, identify root causes and implement preventive measures
• Continuously looking for improvements in automation, efficiency, cost and reliability
• Supporting VGCS development teams with cloud related issues
Competence Profile & Qualifications:
• Several years of experience of AWS cloud infrastructure and services
• Skilled Developer, proficient in scripting languages such as Python and Bash
• Experienced in CloudFormation and CDK
• Linux skills and good all-round IT understanding
• Deep interest in cloud industry technologies, trends and best practices
• Keen to learn new cloud services and implement them in an enterprise setup
Good-to-have experience:
• Cloud Certifications
• Experience of micro-component platform architectures.
• Experience with workflow tools such as Agile, Jira, Scrum/Kanban/SAFe, etc.
• Experience of delivering 24/7 mission-critical services and support.
For any further query you can directly contact parveen_ku@hcl.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-28
E-post: parveen_ku@hcl.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Odinsgatan 13 Vån 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7709537