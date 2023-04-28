AWS DevOps Engineer

Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-04-28


Key Responsibilities:
• Delivering secure tailored cloud environments and services for our mission-critical deliveries
• Focused on improving existing as well as identifying new relevant cloud services
• Contributing and driving team deliveries and supporting colleagues
• Managing cloud environments in accordance with defined security and other directives
• Troubleshoot issues, identify root causes and implement preventive measures
• Continuously looking for improvements in automation, efficiency, cost and reliability
• Supporting VGCS development teams with cloud related issues
Competence Profile & Qualifications:
• Several years of experience of AWS cloud infrastructure and services
• Skilled Developer, proficient in scripting languages such as Python and Bash
• Experienced in CloudFormation and CDK
• Linux skills and good all-round IT understanding
• Deep interest in cloud industry technologies, trends and best practices
• Keen to learn new cloud services and implement them in an enterprise setup
Good-to-have experience:
• Cloud Certifications
• Experience of micro-component platform architectures.
• Experience with workflow tools such as Agile, Jira, Scrum/Kanban/SAFe, etc.
• Experience of delivering 24/7 mission-critical services and support.

For any further query you can directly contact parveen_ku@hcl.com

