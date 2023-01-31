AWS Cloud Solution Architect
Company Description
Devoteam A Cloud Sweden is the most recent addition to the Devoteam Swedish family. We specialize in bringing together and growing AWS expertise - we're a team of curious, bold and (humble) brilliant people. At A Cloud, we combine startup flexibility and creativity , with the operational and capital support of an enterprise. At Devoteam we collaborate with our customers in finding the next innovative solution that will support the customer to achieve better business results. Our work includes clear requirement specifications gathering involving both process and technology aspects.
We always base our advice and implementations on proven best practices. Working as our customers' trusted architects, we secure the platform for the future and provide solutions to support their business demands. We work agile with prototyping to show early effects and opportunities.
We specialize in Edge Computing including IoT, Data Streaming and Analytics, Modernization & Migration as well as Security.
Job Description
As a Cloud Solution Architect, you will work within a delivery team, designing and implementing AWS solutions. You will help our clients with architectural decisions guiding them in selecting the right AWS services, balancing it with with cloud-native open-source technology.
We would also like for you to be involved in application development, setting up CI/CD pipelines, configuration of containerization and observability solutions or automation of as much as possible. Learning by doing, and getting better every day, is the most effective way to become and to stay an expert in your field. We encourage you to get better, through training, experimentation and certifications.
We have a hybrid remote /office working model. We believe meeting the team at our or the client's offices, when necessary, but not every day is essential. It's also necessary to have a valid work permit to apply for this role. Either able to obtain one, or EU Citizen.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you should be open-minded to new ideas and technologies, comfortable sharing your knowledge with colleagues and clients.
We believe you have extensive experience in architecting distributed cloud solutions in one or several of the following domains:
Serverless architectures
Event-Driven Architectures
Data Architectures for both operational and analytical workloads
IoT platform architecture e.g. secure device management, edge and cloud computing
You know how to
drive the dialogue with clients in order to understand what their business needs are
facilitate workshops to come up with technical solutions that support the client's business goals
make well thought through architectural decisions, documenting and them to the team and various stakeholder
We also think you have
experience in creating solutions with AWS services for many years,
experience in designing and developing applications with modern languages like Java, Python, Golang, Javascript or similar,
been developing Microservices and know how to handle containerised workloads.
Additional Information
At Devoteam Stockholm you get:
Challenging and rewarding assignments; many of them end-to-end
Wellness grants for sports activities (5000 SEK/year)
your choice of Computer, phone and telephone subscription
Passionate and skilled colleagues
a human-centric and value-based culture
a variety of social events
About Devoteam A Cloud
Devoteam A Cloud is a Premier Partner to AWS with 4 competencies, 400+ AWS certified experts and 700+ certifications. In 2020, Devoteam A Cloud trained over 1000+ people.
At Devoteam, we deliver innovative technology consulting for businesses. As a pure player for Digital Transformation of large organizations across EMEA, our 8000+ professionals are dedicated to ensuring our clients win their digital battles. With a unique transformation DNA, we connect business and technology. Present in 17 countries in Europe and the Middle East, and drawing on more than 20 years of experience, we shape Technology for People, so it creates value for our clients, for our partners and for our employees. Our mission is to build cultures of innovation at companies by transforming the way they work and by elevating their customer experiences.
We are looking for people with big ambitions, who want to grow with us and help companies build a culture of innovation with AWS solutions.
A fair chance.
Devoteam is open to applications from all sections of society. We believe diverse teams help us make better products. We welcome all people regardless of age, gender, experience and background.
If you can see yourself in this role and feel you can bring value and a unique perspective to Devoteam, we encourage you to send us your application - even if you do not necessarily meet all the above requirements.
