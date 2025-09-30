Aviation Video & Engagement Specialist
Flightradar24 is looking for an Aviation Video & Engagement Specialist to create compelling videos and graphics that bring the world of aviation to life for millions of users and followers. In this role, you'll transform aviation events and flight tracking data into clear, engaging stories, as well as showcase how users can get the most out of Flightradar24, and grow our community through active engagement. You'll also support journalists and influencers with high-quality media assets, helping aviation stories reach an even wider audience.
The position is open to applicants who can work from our Stockholm, Sweden office.
What you'll do
Create videos and graphics that capture the essence of aviation events and trends - from breaking news to deeper storytelling powered by Flightradar24 flight tracking data
Produce engaging videos that showcase how users can get the most out of Flightradar24 features
Manage and grow Flightradar24's online community by engaging with users across social platforms, responding to questions, and encouraging discussions
Support media coverage efforts by producing video and graphics that help journalists and aviation influencers tell clear, engaging stories using Flightradar24
Who you are
A passionate avgeek who can turn complex aviation events into engaging, clear, and visually compelling stories
Ability to generate creative content ideas that resonate with aviation enthusiasts and casual viewers alike
Strong skills in video production and editing (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut, or similar)
Proficiency in graphic design tools (e.g., Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, or similar)
Experienced in managing communities across multiple platforms (e.g. YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn)
Excellent written and spoken English (Swedish is not a requirement for this role)
Comfortable working in a fast-paced, news-driven environment, with the ability to deliver timely content around aviation events and breaking news
Good-to-haves
Experience with livestreaming production, including setup, hosting, and managing real-time audience interaction
Skills in motion graphics and animation (e.g., Adobe After Effects) to create dynamic, eye-catching video elements
About Flightradar24
With over 5 million daily users, Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. Our app regularly tops the App Store and Google Play Travel charts. We also offer a wide range of commercial services and our customers include many of the biggest names in aviation.
We're constantly adding new services and improving existing products. To help us meet those challenges, we're looking for creative, collaborative and tech-savvy applicants to join us.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
Opportunity to impact a service with millions of end users from all around the world
Flexible and social work environment with free beverages, fruit, and snacks
Modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
